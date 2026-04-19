Jets’ Top Prospects Heating Up As Manitoba Moose Enter AHL Playoffs

Moose's top prospects ignite, fueling a Calder Cup charge as promising young talent makes their playoff statement.
Although the Winnipeg Jets have shifted into offseason mode, meaningful hockey is far from over at Canada Life Centre. Their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, is gearing up for a postseason run after closing out the regular season in emphatic fashion.
Manitoba capped its schedule Saturday with a dominant 6–1 win over the Iowa Wild, carrying momentum into a favorable first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Moose finished with a stronger record at 35-29-5-3, good for 10th in the Western Conference, while the Admirals placed 13th with a 32-32-4-3 record.
The opening round will be a best-of-three series, with the stakes rising quickly as the playoffs progress. The second and third rounds shift to best-of-five formats, before culminating in traditional best-of-seven series for the conference championships and the Calder Cup Final. With 23 teams qualifying, the American Hockey League postseason presents a deep and unpredictable field.
A key reason for optimism in Manitoba is the recent surge from several of Winnipeg’s top prospects. Forward Colby Barlow has caught fire down the stretch, scoring four goals in his last four games and recording six points over his final nine contests after managing just ten points across his previous 56 games.
The Moose will also be bolstered by the return of highly regarded prospects Brayden Yager and Brad Lambert. Yager contributed 30 points in 68 games during the regular season, while Lambert added 13 points in 34 appearances, showcasing flashes of the offensive upside that has made both players key pieces of Winnipeg’s future.
With a mix of late-season momentum and young talent rounding into form, the Moose enter the playoffs with a legitimate opportunity to make noise. The franchise is still in search of its first Calder Cup, and a strong showing from its rising stars could be the difference as Manitoba looks to push deep into the postseason.
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