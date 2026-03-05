Jets’ Trade Deadline Approach Unclear As Team Finds Late-Season Momentum

With the NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, the Winnipeg Jets appear to be at a crossroads. While several teams around the league are expected to sell off assets, Winnipeg’s recent play may complicate any plans to move key pieces before the deadline.
According to Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos, fans should not expect anything dramatic from the Jets before the deadline. Speaking Monday, Kypreos said he believes there are “no blockbuster moves coming out of Winnipeg,” adding that the organization is unlikely to move one of its top young assets like Cole Perfetti.
Instead, Winnipeg may be leaning toward keeping its core intact as the team continues to collect points. Since Jan. 6, the Jets have quietly posted a 9-5-6 record. That mark ties them with the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild for the 11th-best record in the NHL during that span. The club has also earned points in four consecutive games heading into a difficult matchup Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The club is believed to be interested in adding scoring help to the second forward line while improving its depth offense. That approach could push the Jets toward pursuing a notable addition rather than dealing away pieces.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.