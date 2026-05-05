Jets Will Need To Get Creative in Crowded Market For Secondary Scoring

Facing fierce competition from rival contenders, Winnipeg’s front office must leverage draft assets and target undervalued gems to bolster roster depth before their championship window begins to close.
The coming NHL offseason is shaping up to be a defining stretch for several teams on the cusp of contention, none more so than the Winnipeg Jets.
Despite boasting elite talent, including elite goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets have struggled to translate regular-season promise into sustained playoff success. That reality is beginning to raise questions about the team’s long-term direction and whether key players will remain patient if meaningful progress is not made soon.
As a result, the pressure is mounting on Winnipeg’s front office to deliver tangible upgrades this summer. However, the challenge lies in the competitive landscape as many other contenders like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are also expected to aggressively pursue similar improvements, particularly in areas like secondary scoring and roster depth.
That demand across the league could drive up prices in both free agency and the trade market, forcing the Jets to think strategically. Winnipeg may need to get creative, whether by targeting undervalued players who can outperform modest contracts or by packaging assets in trades to bring in immediate-impact contributors.
The Jets do have some flexibility to work with as they currently hold first-, third-, and fourth-round selections in this year’s draft, along with a first- and third-round pick next year and an additional second-round selection acquired from the Buffalo Sabres. Those assets could be leveraged to acquire one or two key pieces capable of shifting the team’s trajectory.
Still, Winnipeg is far from alone in this pursuit as multiple contenders aiming to take the next step, the margin for error is slim. All signs point to a high-stakes offseason in Winnipeg, where expectations are rising and the need for decisive, creative moves has never been greater.
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