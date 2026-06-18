Jets Willing To Listen To Offers For Connor Hellebuyck, But Price Tag Expected To Be Steep
Winnipeg eyes a blockbuster return for their star netminder, targeting a top-six center and defensive depth to reshape the roster while scouting veteran replacements and playoff-tested replacements.
According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, speaking on the Barn Burner podcast, the Winnipeg Jets are willing to consider moving star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
The news is sure to send shockwaves through a fanbase that has watched their three-time Vezina Trophy winner anchor the crease for nearly a decade, but the key word here is consider. Nothing is set in stone, and if Cheveldayoff moves Hellebuyck, the return will have to be nothing short of significant.
Dreger outlined what Winnipeg would be seeking in any potential deal, noting the Jets would be targeting a second-line center as a centerpiece of any package, along with other notable assets. A defenseman has been mentioned as part of the ask, though a middle-six forward may be the more likely addition rounding out the return.
The logic behind such a move is not without merit as trading Hellebuyck could allow the Jets to deepen their roster in areas that have at times been a weakness, adding impactful pieces up front while finding a goaltending solution elsewhere at a fraction of the cap cost.
And there are options available in veterans like Sergei Bobrovsky and Frederik Andersen represent experienced arms on the open market that could step in as short-term answers in net. Perhaps the most intriguing name is Stuart Skinner, who has appeared in two Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers and brings a level of playoff experience that would fit well with a Jets team looking to take the next step.
Of course, replacing a goaltender of Hellebuyck's caliber is easier said than done. The 33-year-old did see a dip in his numbers last season, posting a 2.86 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage over 57 games, but he remains one of the more recognizable and accomplished netminders in the game.
For now, Jets fans would be wise to keep things in perspective as it's only June. Willingness to listen is a far cry from willingness to deal, and with Cheveldayoff at the helm, the bar for what comes back in return will be set very high. If the return does not wow the organization, Hellebuyck more than likely stays put.
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