Joining Winnipeg Jets Would Be "Dream Come True" For Manitoban Carson Carels

The Jets will be hoping the stars align and Carels is still on the board at eight, but drafting well in the first round has proven to be a persistent challenge for Winnipeg in recent years. Sascha Boumedienne continues to develop and still has time to grow into a legitimate NHL defenseman, but before him, first-round picks Colby Barlow, Rutger McGroarty, who was traded as part of the deal that brought Brayden Yager to Winnipeg, and Chaz Lucius have all failed to reach the expectations that come with being a first-round selection, at least thus far.