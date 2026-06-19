Jonathan Toews Officially Retires After Historic 17-Year NHL Career

The legendary Blackhawks captain returned to Winnipeg to bid an emotional farewell, reflecting on three Stanley Cups, a golden dynasty, and his storied partnership with Patrick Kane.
On Friday morning at the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex in Winnipeg, the hometown hero officially announced his retirement from the NHL, closing the book on a 17-year career that cemented his legacy as one of the greatest winners the sport has ever produced and arguably the finest athlete Manitoba has ever given the world.
Toews admitted he was more nervous than he expected to be, but spoke with the same calm, measured presence that defined him throughout his playing days, working his way through a lengthy and heartfelt speech that touched on the people, the moments and the memories that shaped everything he became.
He began with the Chicago Blackhawks, the organization that drafted him third overall back in 2006 and gave him the stage to become a legend. Toews described his time in Chicago as going by in the blink of an eye, calling it a special chapter he remains deeply grateful for.
He thanked former general manager Stan Bowman and head coach Joel Quenneville before reflecting on the three Stanley Cups that defined the Blackhawks dynasty, recalling the surreal feeling of winning the first one and the almost incomprehensible moment of bringing the Cup home to Winnipeg, describing the experience of having it sitting in his living room and barely being able to process that any of it was actually happening.
As the first teammate he wanted to single out, Toews turned to Patrick Kane, his longtime linemate and the other half of one of the most celebrated duos in modern NHL history.
"Patrick Kane came in with me as a rookie. We're kind of an odd couple for a lot of those years, especially when we were rooming together," Toews laughed.
"Going through the journey with a young player like himself definitely took the pressure off me, but at the same time, a guy like that is going to push you to get better and his commitment to the game and the career he's had, I get to look back and be thankful I got to play with a player like him."
Toews also extended gratitude to Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp, describing the veteran core as big brothers who helped shape his understanding of leadership and what it meant to be a captain in the NHL. He thanked the Chicago faithful as well, noting that the pace of the game rarely allowed him to stop and appreciate what was happening around him.
Toews reflected on how the NHL demands you always be focused on what comes next, leaving little time to smell the roses, but said the ovations he received from the Chicago crowd caught him off guard and that being able to skate around and soak it all in served as a powerful reminder of just how special his years with the Blackhawks truly were.
Toews finished his tenure with the Blackhawks with 372 goals and 511 assists for 883 points in 1,068 games, adding 119 points in 137 playoff games across 16 seasons.
When he turned his attention to the Winnipeg Jets, Toews began by singling out Jets chairman Mark Chipman, calling him a hero and crediting his work in bringing the NHL back to Winnipeg as nothing short of monumental.
"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of pulling on that Jets sweater and playing in front of my hometown community, my family, my friends, all the people that have supported me over the years. It meant a lot to them and it means a lot to me," Toews said.
He thanked general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Scott Arniel for taking a chance on a player who had been away from the game for two years and represented something of an unknown commodity.
"I know I was kind of a wild card, not knowing what this year would look like, having been away from the game for two years," Toews explained.
"It's a business and you guys are out there to win and I can't thank you enough for your patience and your support, helping me find my way and be part of this locker room and this team."
Toews spoke warmly about his Jets teammates, laughing as he noted he had collected more nicknames in one season in Winnipeg than in his entire career before it, and was quick to praise the culture Cheveldayoff and Arniel have built within the organization, noting it was not something that happened overnight.
"Even though I feel like I struggled on the ice and didn't quite contribute the way I wanted to at times this year, you guys made me feel part of the group right away."
He spoke to the resilience of the group throughout a season that did not end the way any of them had hoped, and offered words that carried the weight of someone who has lived through both the highest highs and lowest lows the game has to offer.
"I wish I could have done more, I wish we would have had a little bit more team success. I think we all wanted that this year, and you guys just kept showing up every day, ready to work and have fun and that starts with you guys."
Toews went on to thank the training staffs of both the Blackhawks and Jets before reflecting on the personal journey that brought him to this moment, one that included prolonged health battles that left him uncertain whether he would ever play again.
"I think, when you're heading into the unknown a little bit and your whole life has kind of been structured and predictable from one year to the next, it is not easy. Sometimes I catch myself wishing that things had gone differently, and I could have finished my career on a different note these last five years or so, but truth be told, I'm grateful for the struggle and the learning experiences I've been through," Toews noted.
"Ironically, I feel like I've learned so much more about myself and about life through the low points than I ever did when my career was at its height."
He closed by thanking his family for consistently putting their own needs aside to support his dream, and offered a final word to the city that raised him.
"The old saying goes, it takes a village. In my case, it couldn't be more true. Too many people to name, my coaches, childhood friends, people all over the city of Winnipeg. It was super special this year to reconnect and cross paths with people I haven't seen in 15, 20 years. It's just special to see what the Jets and hockey means in the city and thank you all for everything."
Among the most decorated players of his generation, Toews leaves the game with a resume that will make Hall of Fame voters take little time in making their decision. He won three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with the Blackhawks, capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.
At the international level, he was equally dominant representing Canada, winning two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, a World Junior Championship gold medal and a World Championship gold medal, becoming one of the rare players in hockey history to complete the Triple Gold Club.
Individually, he was a Frank J. Selke Trophy winner as the league's best defensive forward, a Mark Messier Leadership Award recipient and was named Winnipeg's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee this past season.
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