Jonathan Toews Throws Out First Pitch in Jets Team Trip To Wrigley Field

Blackhawks icon Jonathan Toews returned to Chicago, throwing the first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Jets faced the Blackhawks.
The Winnipeg Jets are making the most of their road trip to the Windy City, blending business with a bit of baseball ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Several members of the Jets roster took in Sunday’s MLB game at Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, enjoying a relaxed afternoon before turning their focus back to hockey. The highlight of the day came before the first pitch, when Blackhawks legend and current Jets center Jonathan Toews was invited to the mound.
Toews, who spent the majority of his storied NHL career in Chicago, received a warm ovation from the crowd as he delivered the ceremonial first pitch to Cubs shortstop Scott Kingery. The moment served as a fitting homecoming of sorts for the 37-year-old veteran, whose legacy with the Blackhawks still resonates strongly with fans in the city.
Joining Toews in attendance were several of his Jets teammates, including Haydn Fleury, Vladislav Namestnikov, Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck, Adam Lowry, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Morrissey, Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller and Nino Niederreiter, among others.
The outing provided a chance for the team to unwind and build camaraderie during a crucial stretch of the season. Winnipeg enters Tuesday’s contest riding a strong run of form, with three wins in their last four games.
As the playoff race tightens, the Jets find themselves just three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card spot. With momentum on their side and spirits lifted from a fun day at the ballpark, Winnipeg will look to carry that energy onto the ice against Chicago as they continue their push toward the postseason.
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