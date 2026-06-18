Jonathan Toews To Announce Retirement Friday, Closing the Book on a Hall of Fame Career

Drafted third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews spent 16 seasons as the face of the Blackhawks dynasty, wearing the captain's C from the age of 20 and becoming one of only a handful of players in hockey history to claim three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, a World Junior Championship gold and a World Championship gold. His championships came in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and along the way he collected the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.