Jonathan Toews To Announce Retirement Friday, Closing the Book on a Hall of Fame Career
After a gritty final chapter in Winnipeg and a masterclass in the faceoff circle, the legendary Blackhawks captain prepares to hang up his skates with three Stanley Cups.
One of the most decorated careers in NHL history appears to be coming to a close as TSN insider Darren Dreger reported that Winnipeg Jets center Jonathan Toews will announce his retirement on Friday.
Toews made headlines across the hockey world last summer when he returned to his hometown to sign with the Jets, carrying with him the championship pedigree and elite two-way game that defined his legacy in Chicago. The hope was that his presence could anchor Winnipeg down the middle and provide a stabilizing force on a team with postseason aspirations.
Toews finished the 2025-26 regular season with 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 82 games, numbers consistent with his final years as a Blackhawk and not the output of a top-six driver. But the story of his season was never really about points. It was about durability, character, and a skill set that does not erode the way skating does.
In the faceoff circle, Toews was nothing short of remarkable. Among centers who took 800 or more draws, he led the entire NHL with a 62.1 percent win rate, a level of dominance that remains extraordinarily rare at any age, let alone for a player who missed nearly two and a half seasons due to serious health complications. That kind of consistency is immediately valuable to any coaching staff building line combinations around possession and zone starts.
He embraced a depth role with the same quiet professionalism that made him a cornerstone in Chicago for 16 seasons, providing stability behind the Jets' top centers and modeling the veteran comportment that younger players absorb over the course of a long season.
It was no surprise when he was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the annual award honoring perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, a recognition that felt entirely fitting for a player who engineered one of the more quietly stunning comebacks the league has witnessed in recent memory.
Should Friday bring the announcement that appears to be coming, the career Toews leaves behind is one that will spark Hall of Fame conversations immediately.
Drafted third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews spent 16 seasons as the face of the Blackhawks dynasty, wearing the captain's C from the age of 20 and becoming one of only a handful of players in hockey history to claim three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, a World Junior Championship gold and a World Championship gold. His championships came in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and along the way he collected the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.
Over 1,144 regular season games, Toews recorded 445 goals and 698 assists for 1,143 points. In 184 playoff games, where reputations are truly made, he was even better, adding 81 goals and 119 assists for 200 postseason points.
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