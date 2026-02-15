Kyle Connor Quiet Again As Team USA Survives Scare From Denmark

The United States were back in action Saturday for their second game of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics, with goal differential emerging as a major storyline.
With the preliminary round winding down, it appears to be a race for the top overall seed between the Canada and the United States. The stakes are significant. The second place team is widely expected to draw Sweden in the quarterfinals, setting up an early clash with one of the tournament’s strongest medal contenders.
The Americans hoped to avoid that path, but they encountered an unexpected hurdle against Denmark. What many anticipated would be a comfortable outing turned into a test of resilience against a Danish roster featuring several notable NHL talents, including Oliver Bjorkstrand, Frederik Andersen and former Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.
Winnipeg fans did not see their star netminder in action, as Connor Hellebuyck was rested ahead of Sunday’s matchup against Germany. That decision gave Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins his first Olympic start.
Swayman showed flashes of strong play but also endured moments he would like to forget. Denmark capitalized early, and the Americans found themselves trailing 2-1 entering the second period. One of the goals came from center ice, as a high shot caught Swayman off guard and stunned the U.S. bench.
Team USA responded with three unanswered goals to seize control, yet Denmark refused to fade. The Danes pulled within 4-3 before the second intermission, keeping pressure squarely on the Americans.
In the third period, the United States finally created separation. Two more goals provided breathing room, and the Americans closed out a 6-3 victory. While it marked another win in the standings, the tighter than expected margin could complicate their pursuit of Canada in the goal differential race.
Hellebuyck served as backup, while Winnipeg sniper Kyle Connor dressed but played a limited role. Connor logged just 9:50 of ice time, finished minus-one and did not register a shot on goal. The sharpshooter has yet to leave a significant imprint on the tournament.
He will have one more opportunity in the round robin when the United States face Leon Draisaitl and Germany on Sunday, a game that could further shape the quarterfinal picture and determine whether the Americans can avoid an early showdown with Sweden.
