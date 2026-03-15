Kyle Connor Records Fifth Straight 30-Goal Season, Eighth Of His Career

The Winnipeg Jets kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday with an impressive 3–1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, while star winger Kyle Connor reached another significant career milestone.
Connor opened the scoring early in the game with a quick wrist shot that beat Avalanche goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood. The goal was Connor’s 30th of the season and helped set the tone for the Jets in a game they controlled for long stretches.
The tally marked Connor’s eighth career 30-goal season and his fifth consecutive year reaching the mark. The 29-year-old Michigan native continues to be one of the most reliable scorers in the league and remains a central reason the Jets are still in the playoff race. With the win, Winnipeg moved to within six points of a postseason spot.
Connor is currently on pace to finish just short of the 40-goal mark. However, if he maintains his scoring pace over the final stretch of the season, he could challenge for his second career 40-goal campaign. His career high came during the National Hockey League 2021–22 season when he scored 47 goals.
Beyond goal scoring, Connor is also tracking toward another elite offensive year. He is projected to finish with just under 95 points, which would give him the third 90-point season of his career.
Connor’s performance at the club level has translated to international recognition as he was selected to represent United States men's national ice hockey team at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and again at the Winter Olympics earlier this year. At the Olympics, Connor helped Team USA capture its first gold medal since the historic victory at the 1980 Winter Olympics and only the program’s third Olympic medal.
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