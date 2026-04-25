Late David Gustafsson Marker Helps Lift Moose Over Admirals, Forcing Decisive Game 3
Gustafsson's clutch tip and Salomonsson's return fuel a comeback, forcing a do-or-die Game 3 with reinforcements arriving for the Moose.
On Friday, the Winnipeg Jets may not have taken the ice, but there was still plenty of excitement within the organization as their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, delivered a crucial performance to keep their season alive.
Facing elimination after dropping Game 1 of their best-of-three series against the Milwaukee Admirals, Manitoba entered Game 2 in a must-win situation and got exactly the response they needed. A key boost came from top defensive prospect Elias Salomonsson, who rejoined the lineup and made an immediate impact.
The opening period was tightly contested, with Manitoba holding a slight edge in shots at 11–9, but neither side could break through. The game opened up early in the second period when Milwaukee struck just over a minute in to take a 1–0 lead.
However, the Moose responded quickly. Forward Parker Ford capitalized on a chaotic scramble in front of the net, pouncing on a loose puck to tie the game. Salomonsson factored into the play, picking up an assist in his return.
The score remained locked at 1–1 deep into the third period, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. A costly penalty by Milwaukee’s Ozzy Wiesblatt shifted momentum in Manitoba’s favor, and the Moose made it count. On the ensuing power play, David Gustafsson tipped home a shot from Brayden Yager to give Manitoba the late lead and ultimately the win.
With the series now tied, the Moose will head into a decisive Game 3 on Sunday with even more reinforcements on the way. Highly touted prospect Kevin He, a 2024 fourth-round pick in the Winnipeg system, is expected to make his professional debut.
He brings an impressive resume, having recorded 39 goals and 38 assists for 77 points in 60 games split between the Niagara IceDogs and the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League.
With their season on the line and momentum on their side, the Moose now turn their focus to Sunday’s winner-take-all matchup in a game that promises to be must-watch for hockey fans across Manitoba.
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