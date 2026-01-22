Line Combinations: Jets vs. Panthers

Jets face Maurice's Panthers. See Winnipeg's projected lines as they battle to rediscover past glory in a pivotal matchup.
The 20-23-6 Winnipeg Jets will take on the 25-20-3 Florida Panthers from Canada Life Centre on Thursday evening.
The battle will be another test against former friend Paul Maurice and his relatively unstable Panthers.
Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today
Neither the Jets nor Panthers are living up to expectations of years' past this season, and both clubs will be looking to prove their place when the two clubs face off at 7:00 PM central on Thursday.
Winnipeg is not expected to make any drastic changes to its lineup for the game, as the only difference other than the Jets' starting goalie will come on the blueline, with Elias Salomonsson making his way back into the fold for Isaak Phillips.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, January 22 vs. Florida: