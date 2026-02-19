Logan Stanley Hoping To Extend With Jets Says Team Insider

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, one of the most talked-about names connected to potential movement is Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets.
The 27-year-old pending unrestricted free agent is in the midst of a career season, recording 18 points in 55 games while taking on a steady role along Winnipeg’s blue line. Stanley’s combination of youth, experience, and imposing six-foot-seven frame has drawn interest from several teams seeking to bolster their defensive depth ahead of a playoff push.
A former first-round selection, taken 18th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Stanley represents the kind of asset contending teams covet at this time of year. He is affordable, experienced, and still has room to grow. However, what once appeared to be a straightforward trade chip may no longer be so clear-cut.
According to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press, widely regarded as one of the most trusted voices covering the Jets, Stanley’s priority is to remain in Winnipeg. Wiebe reported Wednesday that he recently spoke with the defenseman, who indicated his desire to stay with the organization that drafted and developed him.
Stanley added that discussions between his camp and the Jets are expected to take place in the coming days as both sides explore the possibility of a contract extension before he resumes game action.
That development introduces an intriguing wrinkle for Winnipeg’s front office. While moving Stanley could net future assets in a market hungry for size and defensive reliability, retaining him would secure a player who appears to be finding his stride. His physical presence, reach, and ability to use his size effectively have made him a steady contributor on the back end this season.
For a team that at times looked poised to shift toward selling and regrouping for next year, re-signing Stanley could signal a different approach. Keeping him in the fold would provide continuity on defense and allow management to address other areas of need, particularly among struggling forwards, without creating another hole on the blue line.
If the Jets can stabilize their defensive core and inject new energy into their forward group, they may yet position themselves for a stronger second half and build momentum heading into next season.
