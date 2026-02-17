Manitoba Natives Kati Tabin, Jocelyne Larocque Help Lift Canada To Gold Medal Game

All roads in women’s hockey lead back to a rivalry that has defined the sport for nearly three decades.
For the seventh time in Olympic history, Canada and the United States will meet for gold, adding another chapter to a matchup that has become the standard on the game’s biggest stage.
Since women’s hockey debuted at the 1998 Winter Olympics, the two countries have faced each other in six of the seven gold medal games. Canada has captured gold in four of those meetings, while the United States has broken through in two, including memorable performances that reshaped the balance of power.
This year, the Americans arrive with one of the strongest teams in their history. Through six games, the United States has surrendered just one goal, combining structured defensive play with relentless offensive pressure. That dominance was evident earlier in the tournament when the Americans defeated Canada 5-0 in preliminary round action.
Canada did not have captain Marie-Philip Poulin in that game as the veteran forward returned in time for the semifinal against Switzerland and immediately reminded everyone why she is considered one of the sport’s most clutch performers. Poulin scored twice in a 2-1 victory to send Canada back to the gold medal game.
Her return provides a significant boost as Canada prepares to face a United States roster that has looked nearly unbeatable. Depth on the blue line could play a pivotal role, particularly for Manitoba natives Kati Tabin and Jocelyne Larocque.
Larocque has been a pillar on Canada’s defence for more than a decade. She opened the tournament as one of the team’s primary defenders, logging between 18 and 21 minutes per game through the first four contests. In the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, her ice time decreased to 15 and 13 minutes respectively, signaling a potential shift into more of a supporting role for the gold medal game.
At 37 years old, the Ste. Anne product continues to provide steady, reliable play and a composed performance in the final would further enhance an already decorated international career and serve as another proud moment for her hometown.
Tabin, a 28-year-old from Winnipeg, has skated primarily in a depth role throughout the tournament. She has averaged between eight and ten minutes per game, with two outings approaching 14 minutes. In the semifinal against Switzerland, her ice time dipped to under three minutes as Canada leaned heavily on its top defensive pairings.
If Tabin can maximize her opportunities and limit scoring chances during her shifts against the United States, her contribution could prove meaningful in a game where small details often determine the outcome.
Canada and the United States will meet for the gold medal on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. CT, renewing the sport’s greatest rivalry with Olympic glory once again on the line.
