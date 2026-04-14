Mark Scheifele Breaks Jets Single Season Points Record

Scheifele's historic 101-point night etched his name in Jets history, surpassing legends and igniting playoff hopes with his best season yet.
It has been a record-breaking campaign for Mark Scheifele, and Monday night marked another significant milestone, even in defeat.
The Winnipeg Jets fell 6–2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, but Scheifele continued his career year with his 35th goal of the season as well as adding an assist. The performance brought his season total to 101 points, the first time in his career he has surpassed the 100-point mark.
The achievement is also historic for the franchise as Scheifele’s 101 points set a new record for most points in a single NHL season by a Jets player, surpassing the previous mark of 100 held by Marian Hossa, recorded during the 2006–07 season when the organization was known as the Atlanta Thrashers.
During the team’s time in the World Hockey Association, Bobby Hull produced one of the most prolific seasons in professional hockey history. In 1974–75, Hull recorded 77 goals and 65 assists for 142 points, a franchise record that still stands when WHA seasons are included.
At the NHL level, the highest single-season total by a Jets player remains the 132-point rookie campaign of Teemu Selänne in 1992–93. That season included 76 goals and 56 assists over 84 games and remains one of the most remarkable offensive performances in league history.
Scheifele’s 2025–26 season now ranks among the best in franchise history, however, reaching Selänne’s NHL record would require an even greater surge, comparable to the kind of seasons produced by players like Connor McDavid.
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