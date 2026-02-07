Moose Midseason Check-In: Jets’ Prospects Update, Manitoba's Poor Offense Heading into All-Star Break

With the Winnipeg Jets on hiatus until Feb. 25, when they return to action against the Vancouver Canucks, fans still have reason to keep an eye on the organization during the break. Attention now shifts to the Manitoba Moose, who will provide the next stretch of meaningful hockey within the Jets’ system.
The Moose will play their final game before the AHL pauses for its All-Star festivities, which run from Tuesday through Wednesday midway through next week. Manitoba will then return to action the following Saturday, giving fans the next two weekends to check in on Jets prospects before the NHL club resumes play.
The break offers a natural point for a midseason check-in on the organization’s top developmental pieces, including Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow, and Brad Lambert, and to assess where the Moose stand as a team.
Manitoba has put together a solid but uneven season so far, posting a 22-16-3 record that places them third in the AHL Central Division. That position currently secures them a playoff spot under the league’s expanded 23-team postseason format, which includes the top six teams from the Atlantic Division, the top five from both the North and Central divisions, and the top seven from the Pacific Division.
While the standings are encouraging, individual performances across the roster have been a mix of promise and concern.
Two of the Moose’s most closely watched players, Brad Lambert and Ville Heinola, are enduring difficult seasons amid growing frustration. Both former first-round selections have been vocal about their desire for a change of scenery after failing to establish themselves at the NHL level.
Heinola recently expressed his dissatisfaction in an interview with a Finnish news outlet, saying he feels stuck in the Jets organization and would prefer an opportunity elsewhere. Lambert, meanwhile, has reportedly been granted permission by the Jets to explore potential interest from other NHL teams.
The surrounding noise appears to have impacted their on-ice results. Lambert has recorded just 12 points in 28 games this season after posting 35 and 55 points in his previous two AHL campaigns. While his skill remains evident, his production has yet to match expectations.
Heinola has been more consistent offensively, registering 19 points in 41 games, but he will be looking to improve defensively as he carries a minus-five rating on the season.
Another concerning development has been the regression of Russian winger Nikita Chibrikov. After an impressive rookie season in which he recorded 47 points in 70 games, Chibrikov appeared poised to be next in line for an NHL opportunity.
After posting 18 points in 30 games last season, the 22-year-old has managed just four points in 26 games this year. While it is likely a prolonged slump rather than a long-term issue, his struggles to produce at the AHL level are becoming harder to ignore.
This season has also marked the professional debuts of first-round picks Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager. Both are experiencing the expected growing pains that come with adjusting to the pace and physicality of the professional game.
Yager has tallied 16 points in 41 games, while Barlow has recorded eight points in 38 contests. The focus for both players remains on development, with the jump from this season to next expected to be a critical step in their progression.
Veteran leadership has driven much of Manitoba’s offense, with 27-year-old Mason Shaw leading the team with 28 points in 40 games. As a whole, however, scoring has been a significant issue. The Moose rank fourth-worst in the AHL, having scored just 107 goals in 41 games.
As the team navigates the upcoming break and All-Star pause, improving offensive production will be a major area of emphasis if Manitoba hopes to remain a playoff contender and continue supplying impact talent to the Jets.
