Moose Release 2026-27 Schedule, Set to Showcase Next Wave of Jets Prospects

Top Winnipeg picks Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager ignite a 72-game slate, featuring a high-stakes season opener against Chicago and crucial matchups with powerhouse Grand Rapids.
On Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets AHL affliate in the Manitoba Moose released their 2026-27 schedule, giving fans an up-close look at the organization's next wave of prospects.
Players who may not crack the main roster right away, but could become mainstays down the road, headline the group, including former high draft picks like Colby Barlow, Brayden Yager and Elias Salomonsson.
The Moose will play 72 games this coming season, opening at home on Saturday, October 3rd against one of their most bitter rivals in the Chicago Wolves. Chicago is coming off a standout campaign of its own, one that carried the Wolves all the way to the Calder Cup Finals before falling to the Toronto Marlies.
Manitoba's first road trip of the season comes quickly, with a Friday, October 9th matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins. It won't be an easy welcome to the year. The Griffins put together a historic 2025-26 campaign, finishing 51-16-4-1 for 107 points, the best regular-season record in franchise history, and they'll once again be one of the toughest outs in the league.
The Moose will close out the regular season on April 11th, hosting the Griffins for a second time on Fan Appreciation Day.
All Manitoba Moose games will be broadcast on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey with a subscription.
2026-27 Manitoba Moose Schedule (All Times CT)
OCTOBER
Sat, Oct. 3 - Chicago - 2:00 p.m.
Sun, Oct. 4 - Chicago - 2:00 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 9 - @ Grand Rapids - 6:00 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 10 - @ Chicago - 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 16 - Texas - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Oct. 18 - Texas - 2:00 p.m.
Wed, Oct. 21 - @ Grand Rapids - 6:00 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 23 - @ Iowa - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 24 - @ Iowa - 6:00 p.m.
Tue, Oct. 27 - @ Chicago - 11:00 a.m.
Wed, Oct. 28 - @ Milwaukee - 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 30 - @ Rockford - 7:00 p.m.
NOVEMBER
Fri, Nov. 6 - Toronto - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 7 - Toronto - 6:00 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 10 - @ Texas - 7:00 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 11 - @ Texas - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 14 - @ Rockford - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 15 - @ Chicago - 3:00 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 18 - @ Grand Rapids - 6:00 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 20 - Rockford - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 22 - Rockford - 2:00 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 24 - Grand Rapids - 10:30 a.m.
Wed, Nov. 25 - Grand Rapids - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 28 - Belleville - 2:00 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 29 - Belleville - 2:00 p.m.
DECEMBER
Wed, Dec. 2 - @ Grand Rapids - 6:00 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 4 - @ Rockford - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 5 - @ Milwaukee - 6:00 p.m.
Tue, Dec. 8 - @ Rockford - 7:00 p.m.
Wed, Dec. 9 - @ Chicago - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 12 - Iowa - 2:00 p.m.
Sun, Dec. 13 - Iowa - 2:00 p.m.
Wed, Dec. 16 - Rockford - 10:30 a.m.
Fri, Dec. 18 - Rockford - 7:00 p.m.
Tue, Dec. 29 - Abbotsford - 7:00 p.m.
Thu, Dec. 31 - Abbotsford - 4:00 p.m.
JANUARY
Fri, Jan. 1 - Calgary - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 3 - Calgary - 2:00 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 8 - Texas - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 10 - Texas - 2:00 p.m.
Wed, Jan. 13 - @ Bakersfield - 8:40 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 15 - @ Bakersfield - 9:10 p.m.
Mon, Jan. 18 - @ Calgary - 7:00 p.m.
Tue, Jan. 19 - @ Calgary - 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 22 - @ Abbotsford - 8:00 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 23 - @ Abbotsford - 6:00 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 29 - Milwaukee - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 31 - Milwaukee - 2:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY
Fri, Feb. 5 - @ Texas - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 6 - @ Texas - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 13 - Laval - 2:00 p.m.
Mon, Feb. 15 - Laval - 2:00 p.m.
Thu, Feb. 18 - Milwaukee - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 20 - Milwaukee - 2:00 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 26 - @ Milwaukee - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 27 - @ Milwaukee - 6:00 p.m.
MARCH
Thu, March 4 - Chicago - 10:30 a.m.
Sat, March 6 - Chicago - 2:00 p.m.
Fri, March 12 - @ Iowa - 7:00 p.m.
Sat, March 13 - @ Iowa - 6:00 p.m.
Tue, March 16 - Bakersfield - 7:00 p.m.
Wed, March 17 - Bakersfield - 7:00 p.m.
Fri, March 19 - Iowa - 7:00 p.m.
Sun, March 21 - Iowa - 2:00 p.m.
Wed, March 24 - @ Toronto - 6:00 p.m.
Fri, March 26 - @ Belleville - 6:00 p.m.
Sat, March 27 - @ Belleville - 3:00 p.m.
Wed, March 31 - @ Toronto - 9:45 a.m.
APRIL
Fri, April 2 - @ Laval - 6:00 p.m.
Sat, April 3 - @ Laval - 2:00 p.m.
Sat, April 10 - Grand Rapids - 2:00 p.m.
Sun, April 11 - Grand Rapids - 2:00 p.m.
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