Moose Storm Back From Break With 5-1 Win Over Wranglers Behind Fagemo’s Two-Goal Night

Manitoba exploded for three first period goals to seize early control. Samuel Fagemo opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season, continuing his steady offensive production. Jets prospects Danny Zhilkin and Brayden Yager also found the back of the net, giving the Moose a commanding 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Fagemo stayed hot in the second period, striking again for his second goal of the game and 13th of the season to extend the advantage to 4-0.