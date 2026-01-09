More Reports Link Jets To Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane

After Thursday’s 11th consecutive loss, the Jets set an NHL record with 13 straight one-goal defeats, highlighting the team’s ongoing struggles. The streak has intensified frustration among players, management, and fans alike, as Winnipeg continues to struggle with holding leads, generating secondary scoring, and finding consistency on the ice.

Winnipeg has been reportedly exploring trade options, with Edmonton Oilers winger Andrew Mangiapane emerging as a top name linked to the team.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the connection between the Jets and Mangiapane on Friday’s episode of his podcast 32 Thoughts. Friedman reported that Winnipeg has "kicked tires" on acquiring the Edmonton forward, who has reportedly been listed as available as the Oilers field calls on potential trades.

Mangiapane, a former 55-point winger, signed a two-year deal with Edmonton worth $3.6 million per season with the expectation of playing top-six minutes. However, as the season has progressed, he has gradually fallen out of favor, moving from the top six to the bottom six, and has been a healthy scratch in two of Edmonton’s last three games.

A trade for the Bolton native appears imminent, with the Jets considered one of the leading contenders. Winnipeg has struggled with scoring depth this season, relying heavily on its top forward line of stars. Adding a player like Mangiapane could help spread out the offense and potentially give him the top-six minutes he seeks, possibly alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.

The fit between Mangiapane and the Jets may require adjustment, but if GM Kevin Cheveldayoff sees the potential, a deal could be finalized soon.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.