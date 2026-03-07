New Jets Jacob Bryson, Isak Rosen Expected To Make Winnipeg Debut vs Canucks

On the night before the NHL trade deadline, the Winnipeg Jets made their biggest move yet, sending defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a pair of draft picks, defenseman Jacob Bryson and prospect forward Isak Rosen.
Bryson, 28, arrives in Winnipeg after serving as a steady depth option on Buffalo’s blue line this season. The London, Ontario native has appeared in 35 games with the Sabres, recording five points and posting a minus-one rating. Originally selected in the fourth round of the NHL Draft, Bryson has developed into a reliable NHL defenseman during his time in Buffalo.
He has played for the Sabres in each of the past six seasons and has only seen limited time in the American Hockey League. One stint came during his first professional season after leaving college, while two others were brief assignments totaling just 15 games. Bryson is expected to fill a role similar to the one Schenn held for much of this season, providing dependable depth on the Jets' blue line.
Rosen, 22, could turn out to be one of the more intriguing pieces of the trade for Winnipeg. Selected 14th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Swedish forward has shown flashes of potential but has not yet secured a permanent role in the NHL with Buffalo.
Rosen has played 31 NHL games across three call-ups with the Sabres, recording eight points during those appearances. Most of his development has come in the American Hockey League, where he has steadily improved each year.
This season he has been particularly productive, scoring 25 goals and adding 18 assists for 43 points in 37 games. Now in his fourth professional season, Rosen has developed into a point per game player at the AHL level. While he may still need more time before becoming a full time NHL player, he has the potential to grow into a depth scoring option for Winnipeg in the near future.
The Jets enter Saturday’s matchup riding strong momentum after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4 to 1 on Thursday. The win improved Winnipeg’s recent record to 5-2-3 over their last ten games. They will look to extend that hot stretch Saturday in a favorable matchup against a Vancouver team currently sitting at the bottom of the standings. With two new players expected to debut, the game could provide the first glimpse at how the Jets’ deadline move might shape the roster moving forward.
