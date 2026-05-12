NHL Insider Believes Jets Likely To Flip 8th Overall Pick For Immediate Help

Winnipeg’s championship window is closing, forcing management to consider trading their prized eighth overall selection for a proven star to bolster the center depth and blue line.
It'll be one of the most important off-season in recent franchise history for the Winnipeg Jets as they look to continue contending after making the playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons.
The Jets have built around a core of elite talent in goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, center Mark Scheifele and winger Kyle Connor and will look to make meaningful additions to get themselves back into the playoff picture.
While some around the league believe their window may be closing, the organization is intent on proving otherwise and taking a significant step forward in the postseason.
TSN NHL Insider Darren Dreger spoke on TSN's First Up radio show this past week and indicated that Winnipeg may be open to moving the pick, noting that the team's areas of need include a second line center and help on the blue line. Dreger summed up the Jets' approach bluntly, asking "are you open for business, and can you flip that pick into a package."
The good news for Winnipeg is that they have the draft capital to make a meaningful move as they control a majority of their selections over the next several years, outside of a second round pick this season and a fourth round pick next season.
They have the ammunition to bundle picks together and go after a significant addition. That kind of flexibility makes them a real player in any trade market that develops around the draft.
There is no shortage of potential targets like Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson has been the subject of trade speculation, and his offensive upside would immediately address Winnipeg's need down the middle.
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck is another name that could be in play as New York weighs its own offseason decisions. Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators, a proven Stanley Cup winner with a strong two-way game, would also fit the profile of what the Jets are looking for in a second line center.
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