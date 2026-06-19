NHL Insider Pumps The Brakes On Connor Hellebuyck Trade Rumors

Despite swirling speculation, reports suggest Winnipeg isn't actively shopping their star netminder. With significant cap space available, the Jets may prioritize roster upgrades over a blockbuster goaltender trade.
After a week of mounting speculation surrounding Connor Hellebuyck's future in Winnipeg, one of the most plugged-in voices in the hockey world is putting the brakes on the narrative.
TSN insider Darren Dreger appeared on the radio show Overdrive on Thursday and was direct in his assessment of the situation, stating that he can "confidently say that they're not shopping Connor Hellebuyck."
The clarification comes after Dreger himself had noted in a recent appearance on the Barn Burner podcast that the Jets have been willing to listen to offers on their three-time Vezina Trophy winner, a distinction that matters. Listening and shopping are two very different things, and as of Thursday, Winnipeg appears to be firmly in the former camp.
Dreger also addressed another piece of the rumor mill, noting that he has received no information suggesting Hellebuyck has asked for a trade. When the 33-year-old Michigan native made it clear at his end-of-season media availability that winning a Stanley Cup is the driving ambition of his hockey life, it sent the rest of the league into a frenzy of speculation. However, it appears he hasn't lost faith in the Jets organization just yet.
The Jets enter free agency with over $21 million in cap space, that should give general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff enough ammunition to make meaningful moves. Whether that means pursuing a high-profile addition up front, shoring up the blue line, or making a more dramatic move with whatever assets remain at his disposal, this is a summer where Winnipeg cannot afford to stand pat.
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