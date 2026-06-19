NHL Insider Pumps The Brakes On Connor Hellebuyck Trade Rumors

Dreger also addressed another piece of the rumor mill, noting that he has received no information suggesting Hellebuyck has asked for a trade. When the 33-year-old Michigan native made it clear at his end-of-season media availability that winning a Stanley Cup is the driving ambition of his hockey life, it sent the rest of the league into a frenzy of speculation. However, it appears he hasn't lost faith in the Jets organization just yet.