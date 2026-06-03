NHL Insider Reports Jets' Jonathan Toews is Likely To Retire

Should this be the end, the career Toews leaves behind is one that will be debated for the Hall of Fame the moment his retirement is made official. Drafted third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews went on to spend 16 seasons as the face of the Blackhawks dynasty, serving as captain from the age of 20 and becoming one of only a handful of players in NHL history to win three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, a World Junior Championship gold medal and a World Championship gold medal.