NHL Insider Reports Jets' Jonathan Toews is Likely To Retire

After a storied comeback in Winnipeg and a league-leading performance at the faceoff dot, the legendary three-time champion appears ready to hang up his skates for good.
On Wednesday, TSN insider Darren Dreger reported that Winnipeg Jets center Jonathan Toews is expected to retire from professional hockey, saying "at this point it seems likely Jonathan Toews is retiring." The news brings a sense of finality to one of the more remarkable comeback stories the NHL has seen in recent years.
Toews, 38, made headlines across the hockey world last summer when he returned to his hometown to sign with the Jets, bringing with him the championship pedigree and elite two-way game that made him one of the most respected players of his generation.
The hope was that his presence could anchor Winnipeg down the middle and provide a steadying influence on a team looking to return to the postseason. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 82 games, numbers reminiscent of his final years in Chicago and not the production of a top-six driver, but the story of his season was never really about the points.
It was about durability, character, and an elite skill that does not age the way skating does. In the faceoff circle, Toews was nothing short of dominant, posting a league-leading 62.1 percent win rate among centers who took 800 or more draws, ranking him atop the entire NHL at the dot.
That kind of consistency, especially at his age and after his prolonged health battles, is extraordinarily rare and immediately valuable to any coaching staff building line combinations around possession and zone starts.
Toews embraced a depth role with the same professionalism that defined his years as a captain in Chicago, providing stability behind Winnipeg's top centers and modeling the kind of veteran comportment that younger players absorb over a long season.
He was also named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the annual award honoring perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game, a fitting recognition for a player who missed nearly two and a half seasons due to serious health complications before engineering one of the more quietly stunning comebacks the league has seen.
Should this be the end, the career Toews leaves behind is one that will be debated for the Hall of Fame the moment his retirement is made official. Drafted third overall by Chicago in 2006, Toews went on to spend 16 seasons as the face of the Blackhawks dynasty, serving as captain from the age of 20 and becoming one of only a handful of players in NHL history to win three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, a World Junior Championship gold medal and a World Championship gold medal.
His three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015 cemented his place among the elite winners the sport has ever produced. Over his NHL career, Toews recorded 445 goals and 698 assists for 1,143 points in 1,144 regular season games, numbers that reflect a level of sustained excellence across nearly two decades at the highest level.
In the playoffs, where reputations are truly built, he was even more formidable, adding 81 goals and 119 assists for 200 points in 184 postseason games while winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.
If Dreger's report holds and Toews does indeed step away, the hockey world will be saying goodbye to a generational leader and one of the most complete players to ever lace up a pair of skates.
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