NHL Insider Says Jesperi Kotkaniemi Has "Winnipeg Written All Over It"

The Winnipeg Jets dropped their 11th straight game on Thursday, with tensions around the team reaching a season-high. Players, management, and most importantly fans are frustrated with the direction of the team, which has struggled to hold leads, generate depth scoring, and find consistency.

Following the loss, it was revealed that the Jets have set the NHL record for most consecutive losses in one-goal games at 13, sparking renewed conversation about what the team can do to salvage the season.

Reports have emerged that the Jets are exploring trade options, with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi increasingly mentioned in connection with Winnipeg. The former top-three pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has struggled to find a consistent role in Carolina, which currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division with a 27-14-3 record. Kotkaniemi has often been shuffled in and out of the bottom six and has yet to play a meaningful role in the team’s success.

At 25 years old, Kotkaniemi still has room to reach his potential, but continuing to rotate through Carolina’s bottom lines is unlikely to benefit him or the Hurricanes. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman highlighted the rumors on Friday’s episode of his podcast 32 Thoughts, noting that Carolina is open to a deal that would give Kotkaniemi a fresh start elsewhere.

“There’s interest in him, one of the teams that makes a lot of sense to me,” Friedman said. “If Winnipeg liked the player, and they need a center to play behind Scheifele, he’s signed for four more years. That’s the kind of player the Jets would look at.”

Friedman explained that the fit hinges on how Winnipeg evaluates Kotkaniemi but said the Hurricanes have the flexibility to make a trade happen, potentially requesting an asset that could help them push for a Stanley Cup or a draft pick for future moves. Kotkaniemi carries a $4.82 million cap hit for the next four seasons, but as the salary cap grows, that number becomes increasingly manageable.

Though Kotkaniemi has played primarily on the wing recently, he has extensive experience at center and could slot into Winnipeg’s second line behind Cole Perfetti and Gabe Vilardi or play alongside top-line stars Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. A former 43-point player, he has the potential to reach 50-plus points in the right role, offering the Jets a chance to add a high-end forward without a major cost.

As the losing streak continues and frustration mounts, all eyes will be on management to see if moves like Kotkaniemi could provide the spark the Jets desperately need.

