NHL Insider Says Jets Could Consider Coaching Change

The Winnipeg Jets are going through a troubling season as they sit in the basement of the league with a 17-22-5 record that sees their playoffs hopes slip further and further out of their hands.
The most surprising part about the season is that the Jets are coming off a campaign where they were able to win the President's trophy with the league's best record in the regular season and did so under head coach Scott Arniel.
Many were surprised Arniel was named to the replacement to Rick Bowness but the teams quick success helped quiet those conversations. However, with the recent poor play from the Jets, a coaching change is something that is becoming more and more discussed according to insider reports.
The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta recently spoke about the rumors saying "there's been a lot of reluctance with respect to making a coaching change, but there's also been an understanding that push comes to shove, they may not have a choice."
This issue could become increasingly urgent if the Jets continue to slide down the standings. Bringing in a new head coach with fresh ideas might be a wise move, especially if they join at a low point for the team. A new leader could focus on building trust with the roster and mentoring young, up-and-coming prospects like Danny Zhilkin, who might connect more easily with a coach who is also new to the organization.
A reset could benefit the young players already developing in the system, as well as potential new acquisitions before next season. That said, it’s a difficult decision given that Arniel recently guided the team to a franchise-best season, making it hard to justify a change purely for the sake of change.
Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff faces a complex dilemma as he looks ahead to next season. He must weigh whether to stick with a proven coach or take the risk of bringing in a new voice behind the bench. Time will tell if the Jets opt for continuity with a successful leader or a fresh start in hopes of reshaping the lineup moving forward.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.