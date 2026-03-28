NHL Insider Says Jets Expected To Take "Big Swings" This Offseason

The Winnipeg Jets are entering what could be a defining offseason for the direction of the franchise, with general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff facing a series of critical roster decisions.
Winnipeg still boasts a strong core led by Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Connor Hellebuyck, giving the team a solid foundation to remain competitive. However, questions about depth, particularly at forward, have prompted expectations that changes are coming.
One of the Jets’ immediate priorities will be taking care of their restricted free agents, including Cole Perfetti and Isak Rosen. Both players are viewed as important pieces of the team’s future, and their contracts will play a role in shaping how aggressive Winnipeg can be elsewhere in the market.
According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Jets are expected to be aggressive in addressing one of their biggest weaknesses. Speaking on The Sheet, Pagnotta suggested Winnipeg could take “some big swings” to strengthen its second line, an area that has lagged behind a top unit that has carried much of the offensive load this season.
With approximately $31 million in available cap space, the Jets have flexibility, though that figure will shrink after new deals for Perfetti and Rosen are finalized. Even so, the organization is expected to retain enough room to pursue meaningful upgrades.
The free agent market, however, may present limited high-end options. Players like Charlie Coyle, Bobby McMann, and Marcus Johansson headline a relatively thin class of forwards who could help fill a second-line role. As a result, Winnipeg may also explore the trade market more aggressively.
That approach could involve moving young assets like Brad Lambert, along with draft capital, in an effort to reshape the roster while the team’s core remains in its prime. The goal would be to extend the Jets’ window of contention for the Stanley Cup by building a more balanced and dangerous lineup.
With key contracts to negotiate and potential roster shakeups looming, this offseason represents a pivotal moment for Winnipeg as it looks to take the next step toward becoming a true contender.
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