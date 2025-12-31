NHL Insider Views Jets' Kyle Connor As Lock To Make Team USA Olympic Roster

The Winnipeg Jets already have one guaranteed representative for Team USA at the upcoming Winter Olympics in star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and it now appears that they may be sending another player to join him.

Michael Russo, NHL insider for The Athletic, who has been closely following Team USA’s selection process, shared insights from the team’s recent orientation camp as well as being close to the team's management staff during a recent appearance on Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman podcast 32 Thoughts.

He discussed the likelihood of Jets forward Kyle Connor making the Olympic roster and Friedman expressed some skepticism, noting that Connor had been scratched in the final game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Russo confidently predicted that Connor will make the team, stating that he is “100 per cent” certain of it.

Russo explained that Connor’s absence from that final game was more a result of limited opportunities than a reflection of his performance, as he had been given significant playing time earlier in the tournament but gradually lost minutes as other players, including Detroit’s Dylan Larkin, hit a hot streak.

Over the three games that Connor played at the 4 Nations, he recorded an assist but no goals, which was surprising given his reputation as one of the most dangerous American shooters. Russo emphasized that his scoring ability could be a critical asset in key situations during the Olympic competition.

This season, Connor has been a central figure for a struggling Jets team, contributing 18 goals and 27 assists for 45 points in 37 games, which ties him for second among American-born NHL players in points alongside Dallas’ Jason Robertson. Since the beginning of last season, leading all American-born players with 142 points in 119 games and tying for second in goals with 59 alongside Tampa Bay’s Jake Guentzel, trailing only Buffalo’s Tage Thompson by three goals.

With Hellebuyck already a confirmed selection and Connor likely joining him, the Winnipeg Jets could see two of their top players representing Team USA on the Olympic stage, which would not only be a personal milestone for the players but also a significant point of pride for the franchise.

