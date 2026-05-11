On This Day: Jets Advance To Western Conference Final For First Time In Franchise History

Waiting in the Western Conference Final was a Vegas Golden Knights team in the middle of one of the most remarkable expansion seasons the NHL had ever seen. Vegas had gone 8-2 in the playoffs entering the series, the best record through the first ten postseason games in NHL history. Both teams were making their first-ever trip to the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights would go on to win the series in five games, becoming the first expansion team to reach the Final since the St. Louis Blues in 1968.