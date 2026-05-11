On This Day: Jets Advance To Western Conference Final For First Time In Franchise History

Relive the historic night Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele silenced Nashville in a high-stakes Game 7, propelling Winnipeg to its first ever deep postseason run.
Seven years ago today, the Winnipeg Jets did something no version of the franchise had ever done, they punched their ticket to the Western Conference Final, and they did it the hard way.
During the 2017-18 season, the Jets finished with 114 points, the second-best record in the NHL and the best-ever finish for any Winnipeg-based NHL team up until their recent President's trophy win. Led by head coach Paul Maurice, that Jets team was widely regarded as one of the most complete in franchise history.
They had standout players at every position like a balanced attack with captain Blake Wheeler, star center Mark Scheifele, and electrifying winger Patrik Laine, with veteran leadership from Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little, and a rock solid blue line anchored by Jacob Trouba and emerging young talent Josh Morrissey.
It was the breakout season for Connor Hellebuyck, who quickly established himself as not only a true number-one goaltender but one of the very best in league history.
Earlier in the playoff run, the Jets won their first playoff game in franchise history, defeating the Minnesota Wild 3-2 to end an eight-game playoff losing streak. They never looked back as they would go on to claim the series, defeating the Wild in five games, with Hellebuyck closing the series out in dominant fashion with back-to-back shutouts to finish off the Wild.
What came next was one of the most compelling second-round matchups in recent memory as they went against the President's trophy winning Nashville Predators with the two teams combining for 231 points in the regular season. It was one of the highest-combined-point series ever played before a conference final.
The Jets won Game 1 handily, with Scheifele scoring a goal and Hellebuyck making 47 saves in a 4-1 victory. Nashville answered back, but the series truly turned in Game 3. The Jets roared back from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Predators 7-4, with Blake Wheeler scoring the go-ahead goal on the power play late in the game to grab a 2-1 series lead. Kyle Connor scored twice and Wheeler provided three assists in a 6-2 Game 5 victory before Nashville forced a Game 7 with a 4-0 shutout in Game 6.
Game 7 in Nashville belonged entirely to the Jets with Paul Stastny scoring a pair goals along with an assist with Scheifele also scoring twice, and Hellebuyck making 36 saves in a 5-1 road win. Pekka Rinne, Nashville's Vezina finalist, was chased from the net for the third time in the series, lasting just 10 minutes and seven seconds, the quickest exit by a starting goalie in a Game 7.
Scheifele's performance across the seven games was historic with seven road goals in the series, the most in a single series in NHL history, surpassing a record he had shared with Sidney Crosby, Bill Barber, and Gilbert Perreault.
Waiting in the Western Conference Final was a Vegas Golden Knights team in the middle of one of the most remarkable expansion seasons the NHL had ever seen. Vegas had gone 8-2 in the playoffs entering the series, the best record through the first ten postseason games in NHL history. Both teams were making their first-ever trip to the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights would go on to win the series in five games, becoming the first expansion team to reach the Final since the St. Louis Blues in 1968.
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