On This Day: Jets Blank Wild 5-0 To Secure First Playoff Series Win Of Jets 2.0 Era
Four goals in the first period sparked a dominant 5-0 shutout, clinching the historic first playoff series win for the new-era Jets.
On this day in 2018, the Winnipeg Jets secured one of the most significant victories in franchise history, shutting out the Minnesota Wild 5-0 in Game 5 to capture their first-ever playoff series win since relocating to Winnipeg. It also marked the organization’s first postseason series triumph since 1987, back when the original Jets franchise last advanced in the playoffs.
Holding a 3-1 series lead entering the game, Winnipeg came out flying and immediately took control. The Jets struck for four goals in the opening period alone, stunning Minnesota and setting an early tone that never shifted. Jacob Trouba opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the contest, followed in quick succession by Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev, and Joel Armia, which forced an early exit for Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk.
Connor Hellebuyck anchored the performance in net, turning aside 30 shots to record his second straight shutout of the series. The performance marked an early defining playoff moment in his career as he began to establish himself as one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation. Mark Scheifele also continued his strong postseason with a third-period power-play goal that capped the 5-0 victory and officially sealed the series.
The matchup served as a breakthrough moment for Winnipeg’s emerging core. Scheifele led the offense throughout the series, while Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien, and Patrik Laine provided key production and veteran presence. On defense, Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey played important roles in stabilizing a Jets team that controlled play at both ends of the ice.
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