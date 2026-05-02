On This Day: Jets Score Seven Unanswered in Historic Game 3 Comeback vs. Nashville Predators

That Jets team, led by head coach Paul Maurice, was widely regarded as one of the most complete in franchise history. The roster featured a dynamic mix of high-end scoring and physical depth, headlined by captain Blake Wheeler, star center Mark Scheifele, and electrifying winger Patrik Laine. They had veteran leadership with the likes of Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little, while the blue line also featured standouts like Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey.