On This Day: Jets Score Seven Unanswered in Historic Game 3 Comeback vs. Nashville Predators

Trailing by three, the Jets ignited a historic playoff surge, netting seven unanswered goals to stun the Predators in a stunning Game 3 victory.
On this day in 2018, the Winnipeg Jets delivered one of the most memorable playoff comebacks in franchise history, rallying from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Nashville Predators 7-4 in Game 3 of their second-round series in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Facing the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Predators, the Jets stunned a raucous Nashville crowd by scoring seven unanswered goals after falling behind early, flipping the momentum of what would become one of the most intense series of that postseason.
That Jets team, led by head coach Paul Maurice, was widely regarded as one of the most complete in franchise history. The roster featured a dynamic mix of high-end scoring and physical depth, headlined by captain Blake Wheeler, star center Mark Scheifele, and electrifying winger Patrik Laine. They had veteran leadership with the likes of Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little, while the blue line also featured standouts like Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey.
It was the breakout season for superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who quickly established himself as not only a true number-one goaltender but one of the very best in the league.
The Game 3 comeback proved to be a turning point in the series as Winnipeg would go on to defeat Nashville in seven games, winning a dramatic Game 7 on the road to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Atlanta.
The Jets’ run ultimately ended in the Western Conference Final, where they were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Despite the disappointing finish, the 2018 playoffs remain a defining moment for the franchise, showcasing the peak of a talented core and delivering several unforgettable performances, including the dramatic Game 3 comeback in Nashville.
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