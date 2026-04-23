On This Day: Jets' Teemu Selanne Records First Playoff Hat Trick

Witness the "Finnish Flash" ignite the playoffs with his electrifying debut hat trick, etching his name in NHL rookie history.
On April 23, 1993, Teemu Selanne scored his first career playoff hat trick, a moment that reflected the explosive scoring ability he had already showcased during one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in NHL history.
Selanne’s arrival with the Winnipeg Jets in 1992–93 immediately changed the franchise. Nicknamed the “Finnish Flash,” he took the league by storm, scoring 76 goals and adding 56 assists for 132 points.
His 76 goals remain the NHL rookie record, surpassing marks set decades earlier and still standing as one of the most impressive single season achievements in hockey history. He also popularized his iconic goal celebration, pretending to shoot a glove into the air, which became one of the most recognizable celebrations of the era.
During his time in Winnipeg, Selanne was the centerpiece of the Jets’ offense. Between 1992 and 1996, he consistently produced at an elite level, forming a dynamic partnership with fellow Finnish star Teppo Numminen and giving the Jets a much needed offensive identity. Despite financial challenges and roster limitations, Selanne helped keep the team competitive and electrified fans with his speed and scoring touch.
After his Winnipeg years, Selanne went on to build a Hall of Fame career, most notably with the Anaheim Ducks. He became the face of the franchise and played a key role in their 2007 Stanley Cup.
Over his long career, he scored 684 goals and recorded 1,457 points, earning numerous accolades including the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year and multiple All-Star selections. Selanne was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history.
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