On This Day: Keith Tkachuk’s 50th Goal Lifts Jets in Emotional Final Regular Season Game at Winnipeg Arena

In a packed arena's final stand, Tkachuk's 50th goal ignited playoff hopes and sealed a historic, emotional win before the Jets' departure.
On a night thick with emotion inside Winnipeg Arena, Keith Tkachuk delivered one of the most memorable moments in franchise history, and helped keep playoff hopes alive in what would soon become the end of an era.
With the crowd in a “whiteout” frenzy, Tkachuk scored his 50th goal of the season in the final regular season home game for the original Winnipeg Jets, sealing a 5–3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The late goal, scored into an empty net with just seconds remaining, clinched a playoff berth and etched Tkachuk’s name into team history as just the third player in the franchise to reach the 50-goal mark.
The milestone capped a career-best campaign for Tkachuk, who had been drafted 19th overall by Winnipeg in 1990 and developed into one of the greatest power forwards in the league's history.
During the 1995–96 season, Tkachuk recorded 50 goals and 98 points, leading the team in both categories and producing the highest point total of his career. His physical style and scoring touch made him the centerpiece of a Jets team fighting both on the ice and off it.
That season came under difficult circumstances as the franchise was facing severe financial instability, and even Tkachuk’s own future in Winnipeg had been uncertain following a contract dispute the previous summer. Despite the turmoil, he delivered a historic performance when the team needed it most. The game also marked the beginning of the end for NHL hockey at Winnipeg Arena, which had been the club’s home throughout its WHA and NHL history.
Just days later, the Jets would play their final regular season game, and shortly after that, their final playoff game in the building. By the end of the spring, the team’s departure was confirmed.
The reason was largely financial with Ownership struggling for years to keep the team viable in one of the league’s smallest markets, and in January 1996 agreed to sell the franchise to a group intending to relocate it to the United States. That summer, the Jets officially moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they became the Phoenix Coyotes. Winnipeg would go 15 years without an NHL team before the Jets name returned in 2011.
That revival came when the Atlanta Thrashers franchise was purchased and relocated to Manitoba, bringing NHL hockey back to the city under the historic Jets name. While the modern Jets are technically a continuation of the Thrashers franchise, the return restored a cultural and emotional connection that had been missing since 1996.
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