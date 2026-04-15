On This Day: Teemu Selanne Scores 76th Goal Of Record-Breaking Rookie Season

Relive Teemu Selanne's electrifying rookie season where he shattered the NHL goal record, a feat still unmatched decades later.
On this day in 1993, Teemu Selänne scored his 76th goal of the season, setting an NHL rookie record that still stands as one of the most remarkable single-season achievements in league history.
The goal capped off a dazzling debut campaign with the Winnipeg Jets and cemented Selänne’s arrival as one of hockey’s brightest young stars.
Selänne’s 1992 to 93 rookie season was nothing short of extraordinary. He finished with 76 goals and 132 points in 84 games, shattering the previous rookie goal record of 53 set by Mike Bossy.
That 132 point total still stands as the highest single season mark by a Jets player in franchise history, showing just how dominant his performance was. His combination of elite speed, a quick release, and natural scoring instincts made him an immediate offensive force and one of the most exciting players in the league.
Beyond the raw numbers, it was the consistency and flair of Selänne’s play that defined the season. He recorded multiple hat tricks, built impressive scoring streaks, and delivered highlight reel goals throughout the year.
His iconic shooting glove celebration became one of the defining images of that NHL season, and his performance earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie.
Selänne went on to build a Hall of Fame career that extended far beyond his early success in Winnipeg. He finished with 684 goals and 1,457 points in 1,451 NHL games, won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, and earned numerous individual honors. His longevity and scoring ability secured his place as one of the greatest Finnish players and one of the top goal scorers in NHL history.
Looking back, Selänne’s 76 goal rookie season remains one of the most unbreakable records in hockey. Decades later, no rookie has come close to matching it, reinforcing the lasting significance of one of the greatest debut seasons the sport has ever seen.
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