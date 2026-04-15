On This Day: Teemu Selanne Scores 76th Goal Of Record-Breaking Rookie Season

Selänne went on to build a Hall of Fame career that extended far beyond his early success in Winnipeg. He finished with 684 goals and 1,457 points in 1,451 NHL games, won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, and earned numerous individual honors. His longevity and scoring ability secured his place as one of the greatest Finnish players and one of the top goal scorers in NHL history.