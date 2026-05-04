One Year Later: Cole Perfetti’s Last-Second Heroics Stand As Defining Moment in Winnipeg Sports History

Relive the buzzer-beating miracle that stunned the hockey world as Cole Perfetti’s desperation strike ignited a dramatic comeback victory, cementing an unforgettable chapter in Winnipeg’s playoff legacy.
One year ago today, the Winnipeg Jets delivered one of the most unforgettable moments in franchise history, an ending so improbable it still feels surreal.
Trailing 3–2 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, with their season on the brink, Winnipeg needed a miracle and they got one from one of the team's rising young forwards in Cole Perfetti.
With just 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock, Perfetti found space in front of the net and buried the game-tying goal, sending Canada Life Centre into chaos. The goal instantly became one of the most iconic in Jets history, not just for its timing, but for the stakes.
The momentum carried into overtime, where Jets captain Adam Lowry completed the comeback. Driving to the net, Lowry scored the game-winning goal, sealing a 4–3 victory and one of the most dramatic series wins the franchise has ever experienced.
Winnipeg would go on to face the Dallas Stars in the second round, ultimately falling in six games. But the loss did little to diminish the significance of the epic moment that was Perfetti’s goal and Lowry’s overtime winner. Each moment will remain etched in Jets lore and a reminder to the league of how quickly fortunes can change.
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