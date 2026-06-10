Oscar Hemming Details His Jets Meeting, Why Winnipeg Could Still Come Calling on Draft Day

The Finnish forward discusses his brief combine interview and potential Central Division rivalry, as Winnipeg weighs its options with the eighth overall pick in next week's draft.
Ninety draft-eligible prospects descended on Buffalo this past Saturday for the NHL Scouting Combine, putting their bodies and skills to the test in a final push to strengthen their standing before next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick, the weekend carried significant weight as the organization sat down with a number of prospects to get a better sense of who they want to be on the clock with next week.
One of the more intriguing meetings they held was with Oscar Hemming, the younger brother of Dallas Stars prospect Emil Hemming, whom the Stars selected 29th overall, and a player who had been loosely connected to Winnipeg heading into the weekend.
Hemming told The Hockey News that his meeting with the Jets was one of the shorter ones he had throughout the week, which may suggest Winnipeg is looking elsewhere with their pick. But the prospect himself is far from an afterthought in this draft class.
The 18-year-old is projected to go within the first 15 picks according to most scouting outlets, making him a legitimate option at eighth overall or potentially later if the Jets opt to trade down.
The Finnish forward made the jump to the NCAA this past season, recording a goal and seven assists for eight points in 19 games. He was particularly impressive on the international stage with Finland's U18 national team, putting up five goals and two assists for seven points across just six games, a performance that reinforced his standing as one of the more dynamic young players available in this class.
Should the Jets select Oscar while Emil remains in the Dallas system, it would set the stage for a brotherly rivalry in the Central Division that could play out for the better part of the next decade. For now, the length of the meeting may cool expectations of that scenario unfolding, but with the draft still days away, nothing is off the table.
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