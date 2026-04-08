Perfect Finish Likely Needed For Winnipeg To Make Playoffs

Jets surge into playoff contention, but must win out. Their red-hot streak faces a brutal final stretch against tough opponents.
With a packed NHL slate of games on Tuesday, the Western Conference playoff picture saw several changes, and unfortunately for the Winnipeg Jets, the results were not in their favor.
As of Wednesday, the Jets sit four points out of a playoff spot behind the San Jose Sharks, who have 81 points, the Los Angeles Kings with 83 points, and the Nashville Predators, who currently hold the second wild card spot in the West with 84 points.
Winnipeg has five games left in the season, the same as the Kings, while the Sharks have an advantage with six games remaining. Nashville is looking to finish strong with just four games left. Despite being behind in points, the Jets surprisingly have the best goal differential among the group and have been playing well recently.
They have gone from being completely out of the playoff race to firmly in contention. The Jets have collected points in ten of their last 13 games, including six wins in their last eight. Maintaining this momentum will be crucial as the playoff race remains razor thin.
Winnipeg’s final five games are on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, followed by a home matchup Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Their last three games next week are against the Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, and San Jose Sharks. To secure a playoff spot, the Jets must stay hot and win all of these remaining games.
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