Recent Jets High Draft Pick Making Quick Jump To Pros Next Season

Swedish sensation Alfons Freij brings World Junior gold and elite mobility to North America, poised to bolster the blue line for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose this fall.
The Winnipeg Jets' farm system hasn't been described as a particular strength for the organization in recent years. However, the Jets are starting to see some of the top names in their prospect pipeline make meaningful strides, including the jump to the pro ranks.
Winnipeg's 2024 second-round pick, Alfons Freij, is making that jump as expected, leaving the Swedish Hockey League and his club, Timrå IK, with two years still remaining on his contract with the team.
Freij made his biggest impact on his draft stock this past January, playing a significant role for the Sweden team that won the nation's first World Junior Championship gold since 2012, and just the third in tournament history.
Freij helped run the power play from the blue line as a quarterback, logging meaningful minutes throughout the event and finishing with seven assists in seven tournament games.
At the club level, Freij spent the season with Timrå IK in his home country, recording six goals and five assists for 11 points, along with a minus-six rating, in 42 games. When his season in Sweden wrapped up in March, he joined the Manitoba Moose for the final five games of the AHL season, picking up an assist in that stretch.
Now, Freij is set to make the jump to North America on a full-time basis as the defenseman will compete in Jets training camp this fall, though an NHL roster spot is unlikely given Winnipeg's current depth of left-shot defensemen with standouts like Josh Morrissey, Dylan Samberg and Mario Ferraro all holding spots.
Freij will likely primarily focus on making the transition to the North American game, spending the year developing with the Moose in the AHL, where he projects to be the youngest defenseman on the roster.
The 20-year-old has built his game around his mobility and puck-moving ability. Scouts have long praised his smooth skating and soft hands, along with his capacity to shift his weight and change direction with ease, traits that make him difficult for opponents to defend in transition and give him a foundation to grow into a top offensive threat on the back end.
While his defensive game remains a work in progress, and Manitoba's recent track record as a development environment has drawn some scrutiny, Freij arrives further along than many prospects who turn pro straight out of junior hockey.
Having already logged a full season of professional experience in Sweden, he heads into his first full year in the Jets' system as more of a finished product than his age might otherwise suggest, and as one of the clearer signs of life in a prospect pool that has needed some.
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