Report: Jets May Hold Onto Niederreiter, Veterans If Surge Continues

Recent reports from insiders around the NHL suggest the Winnipeg Jets could be preparing to move some veteran pieces if their disappointing season continues, with one name that has surfaced being winger Nino Niederreiter.
The 33-year-old recently reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this season, but beyond that accomplishment his production has been largely underwhelming. Niederreiter is once again on pace for roughly 30 points, a level of output that has become familiar in recent years.
While his numbers may not jump off the page, his experience and playoff pedigree could make him an appealing option for a contending team looking to add depth and leadership.
A potential trade, however, may not be imminent. TSN insider Chris Johnston addressed the situation on his self-titled show, explaining that Winnipeg’s recent three-game winning streak could impact the organization’s willingness to move veterans like Niederreiter.
"They've won a couple games so, let's see where things go, I know they lost a lot of games prior to winning a couple games, but I'm convinced they're still going to look at their team some of your late January, sort of in the same window with the other clubs I was talking about, and make a call on which way they're going," Johnston explained.
"If they veer into the sell, guys like Niederreiter I think make some sense, and they do have pieces to move off of but as long as they still feel competitive, as long as they think they're in the race, if they start winning games, the calculus changes."
Johnston added further insight into the mindset of Winnipeg’s front office, noting that the management group is still uncertain about the team’s direction. He explained that if the Jets believe they can remain competitive in the playoff race, they are unlikely to dismantle the roster in favor of an early retool for next season.
Clarity on the team’s direction should come sooner rather than later. The Jets are facing a demanding stretch over their next 11 games, beginning Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild. That stretch also includes matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs, two games against the Florida Panthers, as well as contests versus the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, and Montreal Canadiens.
If Winnipeg can navigate this difficult schedule and emerge with more wins than losses, it could significantly alter their approach ahead of the trade deadline. Instead of selling off veteran assets like Niederreiter, the Jets may find themselves in position to add pieces in support of a postseason push.
