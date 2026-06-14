Reports Suggest Jets Could Trade Up If Sharks Opt For Defenseman Over Ivar Stenberg

Winnipeg could look to move up for Stenberg as San Jose weighs selecting a defenseman at second overall.
With the NHL Draft just over two weeks away and the rumor mill firing on all cylinders, a massive storyline appears to be taking shape around the Winnipeg Jets and a potential blockbuster move up the draft board.
Reports surfacing in mid-May from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta indicated that San Jose may not be as locked in on a forward as widely assumed, and that the Sharks could be open to trading back from second overall while targeting a defenseman instead.
That conversation has only intensified in recent weeks as defenseman Chase Reid has climbed up draft boards, appearing as high as second overall in some mock drafts. The shift in thinking has reframed the debate entirely.
It is no longer simply a question of whether the Sharks will trade down, but rather, if they do stay put and select a blueliner like Reid, which team will be aggressive enough to move up and secure consensus top forward Ivar Stenberg. According to some reports, that team could very well be the Jets.
When Pagnotta first floated the idea of San Jose exploring a trade down, he identified Winnipeg as one of the teams that could look to move up the board. Now a separate report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli adds further fuel to the fire, suggesting that a trade up for Stenberg at or around third overall is very much in play if he slips past San Jose.
"I'd imagine that if it's not San Jose taking Ivar Stenberg, that someone's gonna try and reach to grab him," Seravalli said on the radio show Flames Talk.
The Jets have a recognized need for answers in their top-six forward group, and Stenberg represents the kind of high-ceiling talent that does not come available often. Perhaps equally appealing to the organization is the cost structure that comes with a rookie entry-level contract, allowing them to add a potential top-six contributor without committing significant cap space in what is shaping up to be a consequential free agency period for the club.
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