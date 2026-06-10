Samu Alalauri Opens Up on Jets Meeting, Why Winnipeg's Track Record With Finnish Defensemen Is Hard to Ignore

Rising Finnish blueliner Samu Alalauri breaks down his Combine meeting with the Jets and how Winnipeg’s success developing European defenders makes the franchise an ideal draft destination.
The hockey world turned its attention to Buffalo this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects took part in the NHL Scouting Combine, running through a series of physical and skills-based exercises in hopes of strengthening their standing ahead of next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick alongside third and fourth round selections, the combine carried significant weight as the organization looked to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season.
The six-foot-two blueliner has put together a quietly impressive resume over his time in Finland. Alalauri posted six goals and 19 assists for 25 points alongside a plus-19 rating in 40 games in the U20 SM-sarja with Pelicans U20, establishing himself as a reliable two-way presence on the backend.
He then elevated his stock further on the international stage at the U18 World Championships, where he was named an assistant captain and recorded four points in five games, a performance that reinforced his standing as one of the more well-rounded defensive prospects in the draft class.
Alalauri told The Hockey News his meeting with the Jets went great, and revealed that the conversation touched on Winnipeg's development of Ville Heinola, another Finnish defenseman who has grown within their system. The connection was clearly not lost on Alalauri, who spoke warmly about what the Jets organization represents as a destination for a player like him.
"That would be awesome, you know, they do a great job there, you can trust that they will be also with me," Alalauri explained.
When describing his own game, Alalauri painted the picture of a defenseman who is most comfortable with the puck on his stick and loves to be involved in the offensive play. He was equally candid, however, about where he sees the most room for growth, identifying his defensive game and consistency in his own end as the primary areas he wants to develop.
Most scouting outlets project Alalauri to come off the board somewhere in the 40 to 50 pick range of the second round, which would require the Jets to trade up from their current pick at 71st overall if they want to ensure they get their man.
Given the meeting they held with him and the natural fit his profile represents within the Winnipeg system, that kind of move would not come as a surprise. The first round will generate plenty of headlines for Jets fans with the eighth overall pick on the table, but day two of the draft may end up being just as worth watching if Winnipeg decides to make a move for a prospect like Alalauri.
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