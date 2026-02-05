Scheifele Snubbed Again: Despite Injuries, Jets Star Center Still Left Off Team Canada

Winnipeg Jets fans reacted with anger and disappointment after learning that star center Mark Scheifele was once again left off Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.
The initial announcement that Scheifele would not be part of the Canadian squad was already difficult for fans to accept, but many remained hopeful that injuries could create an opening. That optimism briefly grew when Team Canada confirmed that forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli would be sidelined and unable to participate in the Games.
Despite those vacancies, Scheifele’s name was not called.
Instead, Hockey Canada selected Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett and Carolina Hurricanes forward and Winnipeg native Seth Jarvis, both of whom previously represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face Off. The decision was a crushing blow for Jets fans who believed Scheifele’s Olympic dream was still alive.
The situation is particularly painful given Scheifele’s on ice performance. After first learning he did not make the team, Scheifele told media he was unsure what more he could have done to earn a roster spot. That feeling has resurfaced as he continues to outperform several players chosen ahead of him.
Scheifele is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his NHL career. He leads the Jets with 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points in 56 games. He is on pace for his second 40-goal season and is trending toward a career high in assists, surpassing his previous mark of 48.
Bennett, meanwhile, has recorded 42 points in 56 games this season and is largely valued for his physical presence and heavy style of play. Jarvis has produced 43 points in 48 games and is known as a high energy forechecker who excels at puck retrieval and creating offense through pressure. Both players bring specific stylistic elements that Team Canada values, but neither matches Scheifele’s offensive production.
For Jets fans, that contrast makes the decision even harder to accept. Leaving off a player performing at such a high level once again feels like a questionable call. Should Canada find itself lacking scoring at the Olympic tournament, many in Winnipeg will be left wondering why one of the league’s most productive centers was watching from home instead of wearing the maple leaf.
