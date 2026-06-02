Shane Doan in Talks With Winnipeg For Potential Management Role

Seeking a fresh perspective after a missed postseason, the Jets are pursuing the legendary NHL captain to bolster their front office and revitalize the franchise’s championship pursuit.
It is shaping up to be a busy summer for Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets management team as the organization looks to rebound from a disappointing campaign that saw the club miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After making several high-profile moves last offseason, including the additions of veteran forwards Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg failed to achieve the level of success the organization had envisioned. The underwhelming results have prompted the Jets to take a different approach heading into the summer, with changes potentially coming not only to the roster but also within the front office.
Doan, one of the most respected figures in hockey circles, enjoyed a legendary 21-year NHL career, spending the vast majority of it with the Arizona Coyotes franchise. Following his retirement, he successfully transitioned into executive work, joining the Coyotes in 2020 as Director of Hockey Administration and Chief Hockey Development Officer.
The longtime NHL veteran remained with Arizona until 2023 before accepting a position with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a special assistant to the general manager. However, that chapter recently came to an end as Doan and the Maple Leafs mutually agreed to part ways following the organization's recent front-office restructuring.
Beyond his NHL executive experience, Doan has also maintained strong ties to the game through ownership of the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League. He became part-owner of the franchise in 2007 and continues to be involved with the organization today.
Should a deal come together, Doan would bring decades of playing experience, leadership, and a growing executive résumé to a Jets organization searching for answers after a frustrating season.
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