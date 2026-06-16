Sportsbooks Have Given Up On The Winnipeg Jets and That Could Be A Major Mistake
Winnipeg opens with eighth-worst cup odds despite being a Presidents' Trophy winner just one season ago.
The Carolina Hurricanes have barely had time to pop the champagne and the sportsbooks are already moving on, posting their early Stanley Cup odds for the 2026-27 season.
As always with early markets, there are numbers that make sense and numbers that are going to raise eyebrows, and perhaps none raises more eyebrows than what oddsmakers have done to the Winnipeg Jets.
Just one season removed from winning the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's best regular season team, the Jets find themselves tied for the eighth-worst Stanley Cup odds in the entire league at +8000.
It is a stunning fall from grace for a franchise that was considered among the elite teams in the Western Conference not long ago. A combination of poor roster decisions and underwhelming additions derailed what should have been a serious Cup run, and Winnipeg ended up missing the playoffs entirely. The market is clearly pricing in that disappointment and expressing serious doubt about the organization's ability to course correct quickly.
Meanwhile, at the top of the board, the Colorado Avalanche open as the outright favorites at +700, with the Hurricanes right behind at +750 as they chase back-to-back titles and a chance to become the fourth consecutive repeat champion since 2016. The Vegas Golden Knights, fresh off a Finals appearance, are listed at +1000 as they look to go one step further next spring.
At the back of the pack, the Vancouver Canucks sit at +50000 and the Calgary Flames at +30000, two franchises that face significant rebuilding before entering any serious contention conversation.
But back to Winnipeg, because the Jets situation deserves a closer look before anyone writes them off entirely. The top of their forward group remains genuinely dangerous, with elite talent that most teams in the league would envy. The issue this past season was depth, and that is precisely where this summer's free agent market sets up favorably for them.
This is shaping up to be one of the stronger free agency classes in recent years when it comes to middle-six and bottom-six options, exactly the kind of players Winnipeg needs to replenish around their core stars.
General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has cap space to work with and a clear understanding of where this roster needs to be fixed. If he hits on two or three of the right depth additions this summer, the Jets could look like a dramatically different team by October. A franchise with Connor Hellebuyck in net, a proven top-six and a replenished supporting cast is not a +8000 team.
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