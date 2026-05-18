3 More Free Agent Pieces That Could Help Resolve Winnipeg's Offensive Puzzle

Winnipeg struggled with scoring depth when it mattered most. Discover how targeted free agents like Mason Marchment and Evander Kane could provide the grit and secondary punch needed.
The pressure on Kevin Cheveldayoff this offseason is far from eased. Winnipeg's inability to generate consistent offense was one of the defining storylines of their season, and three impactful free agent additions could spark meaningful change for a forward group that ranked among the league's least productive.
With the Jets still searching for the secondary scoring punch that eluded them throughout the year, it is worth digging deeper into what this summer's free agent market has to offer.
While the headliners may be limited, the middle tier of available forwards presents genuine value for a team that needs contributions up and down its lineup and offers the Jets a chance to acquire exactly what they need. Here are three more names Cheveldayoff should have on his radar as he looks to reshape the Jets' offense this summer.
Mason Marchment, LW/C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Being hard to play against is an aspect of the lineup that the Jets would love to recapture, especially with aspirations of making a deep playoff run. Marchment represents the perfect combination of physicality and offensive production for a team seeking both.
The 30-year-old Uxbridge native has developed into a highly sought-after player with consistent 45-to-55-point production and could slot seamlessly into Winnipeg's middle-six forward group.
The hope would be to pair an elite scoring presence alongside Cole Perfetti on the second line while Marchment helps set the tone at the bottom of the lineup, bringing a new edge that the Jets sorely missed following the departures of Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn this past season. Marchment would immediately change the complexion of a Jets forward group that too often lacked bite when it mattered most.
Evander Kane, LW/RW, Vancouver Canucks
A reunion with the former Thrashers first round pick could generate genuine excitement among Winnipeg's fanbase, and it likely would not come at a steep price.
At 34 years old, Kane is still delivering dependable depth scoring, posting 31 points in 71 games this past season while averaging roughly 16 minutes a night, a workload that would translate well into a middle-to-bottom-six role with the Jets.
Beyond the offensive output, Kane brings the kind of grit and playoff pedigree that Winnipeg has been unable to consistently find. His 13 goals and four assists for 17 points in 15 playoff games with Edmonton during their 2021-22 run remains one of the more memorable postseason performances in recent memory, and as recently as the 2024-25 playoffs he chipped in 12 points in 21 games.
If Kane can stay healthy over a full season, he has the potential to be the power forward difference-maker the Jets have lacked in the postseason and could help push this group past the hurdles that have historically held them back.
Bobby McMann, C/RW, Seattle Kraken
Few players in recent memory have embodied the value of perseverance quite like Bobby McMann. Going undrafted entering the league, the 29-year-old Wainwright, Alberta native clawed his way from the depth of the Toronto Maple Leafs system into a legitimate middle-six option, eventually earning a trade to the Seattle Kraken that netted Toronto a second and fourth-round pick.
In Seattle, McMann flourished, posting his first 45-plus point campaign and establishing himself as a reliable and energetic contributor. He enters free agency having proven he belongs, and will likely be looking for a contract that reflects his growth.
For the Jets, McMann could step into the second or third line and bring the relentless work ethic that has defined his career, with the potential to push toward 40 points or more if surrounded by quality linemates. A pairing alongside Cole Perfetti in particular could give Winnipeg a shot in the arm right in the heart of their lineup where they need it most.
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