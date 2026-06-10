Tobias Tvrznik Talks Combine Meeting With Jets, Why Learning From Connor Hellebuyck Would Be a Dream Opportunity

Czech goaltender Tobias Tvrznik details his Combine interview and the "cool" prospect of absorbing Vezina-level secrets from his idol while bolstering a rebuilding Winnipeg pipeline.
The hockey world descended on Buffalo this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects participated in the NHL Scouting Combine, testing their athleticism and on-ice abilities in front of NHL evaluators ahead of next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, who currently own the eighth overall selection along with picks in the third and fourth rounds, the combine represented an important opportunity to strengthen a prospect pool in need of reinforcements following a difficult season.
While much of the attention surrounding Winnipeg has focused on its first-round selection, the organization also devoted considerable effort to identifying potential value later in the draft.
Tvrznik's numbers on the surface were modest, finishing with a 16-18-4 record and a 3.10 goals-against average in what was a challenging season for his team. But his .913 save percentage told a more encouraging story, shining through as the most telling indicator of his potential and the reason scouts continue to view him as a legitimate prospect worth monitoring heading into the draft.
When discussing what it would mean to be selected by Winnipeg, Tvrznik zeroed in on one aspect of the opportunity that clearly excites him above all else. The chance to spend time around Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck at development and training camps would be an invaluable learning experience for any young netminder, and Tvrznik made no attempt to downplay how much that prospect appeals to him.
He said he would love to soak up as much as he possibly could from any time spent with Hellebuyck, whether that means picking his brain about his process or simply watching up close what makes him one of the best goaltenders in the world. On the city of Winnipeg itself, Tvrznik was candid and genuine in his assessment.
"I don't mind it, I think it's a good city, it's a bit cold there but I'm used to it but definitely like good franchise, good team, good city so yeah it would be cool," Tvrznik explained.
When it comes to his game, Tvrznik models himself after fellow Czech goaltenders, pointing to Anaheim Ducks netminder Lukas Dostal as a player he looks to emulate. He identified his ability to handle high-pressure situations as the biggest strength he brings to the table, and noted that his skating and size give him an edge that he believes sets him apart.
Perhaps most telling of his competitive makeup is his admission that sold-out buildings and big-game atmospheres are his favorite environments to play in. Far from being rattled by pressure, Tvrznik thrives in it.
Tvrznik is set to return to the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL next season before making the jump to the NCAA the following year with Ohio State University, giving him a clear and well-structured development path ahead of him.
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