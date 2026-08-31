Top 3 Storylines for the Winnipeg Jets Heading Into Next Season

Rising prospects fight for roster spots while a looming trade request from a star goaltender and expiring contracts define a high-stakes season for the Jets.
Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Winnipeg Jets have plenty on their plate as they look to get back into the mix as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. From roster battles to a lingering trade saga to a long list of players auditioning for their next contract, here are the three biggest storylines to watch as training camp approaches.
Are Brayden Yager and Elias Salomonsson Ready to Make the Pro Jump This Season?
Some of Winnipeg's hope for a bounce-back season rests on fresh blood joining the roster full-time. Brad Lambert has already established himself as a lineup fixture, with both Elite Prospects and Daily Faceoff projecting the 22-year-old to make the team out of camp. Less certain are the roles awaiting Brayden Yager and Elias Salomonsson.
Salomonsson was a regular presence for the Jets over a stretch of last season, but the additions of Jack St. Ivany and Haydn Fleury, both capable of playing the right side of the defense, muddy his path to a roster spot.
The former second-round pick appeared in 32 games with Winnipeg last season, recording a goal and four assists for five points with a minus-six rating, while also posting nine points in 29 AHL games with Manitoba. His season ended early after a shoulder injury suffered during the Moose's playoff push required surgery.
Yager, also 21, may be a step behind Salomonsson in NHL readiness, but he made a strong case for himself in his first full pro season, picking up 30 points in 68 games with Manitoba and adding four points in seven playoff games. He also got a brief NHL look, appearing in three games with the Jets late in the year. Both players figure to be among the most interesting names to watch once camp opens.
Will Connor Hellebuyck Remain in Winnipeg All Season?
No storyline looms larger over the Jets than the future of Connor Hellebuyck. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner made his intentions known during his end-of-season media availability, saying that after winning Olympic gold with Team USA, all that's left on his mind is a Stanley Cup, whether that happens in Winnipeg or elsewhere.
That stance nearly resulted in a trade to the Buffalo Sabres around the draft, in a deal reportedly involving the fourth overall pick, before talks fell apart. On August 27, Hellebuyck's agent, Ray Petkau, released a statement confirming that Hellebuyck had requested a trade months earlier and that his "position has not changed."
Hellebuyck is coming off a down season by his standards, finishing 2025-26 with a 23-23-11 record, a 2.86 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage, a steep drop from his back-to-back Vezina campaigns, when he combined for an 84-31-7 record, a 2.19 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.
The Jets have already hedged against his potential departure by acquiring goaltender Stuart Skinner in free agency, giving them a capable option in net regardless of how the situation resolves.
Several Impact Players Enter Contract Years
Beyond the Hellebuyck situation, the Jets have a notably long list of players entering contract years who could shape the roster's direction going forward.
Up front, Nino Niederreiter is looking to bounce back from one of the roughest seasons of his career, having posted just 19 points in 61 games last year and at 33, he'll be chasing what could be his final contract.
Center Vladislav Namestnikov faces a similar situation after a down year of his own, managing 14 points in 60 games, and will be looking to return closer to his previous near-40-point form.
Morgan Barron, who posted a career-best 23 points in 65 games despite missing time to injury, could be in line for a bigger role and a corresponding payday if he can build on that progress. And Lambert, entering the final year of his entry-level deal, faces his own prove-it season as he looks to lock down a long-term role.
On the back end, veteran Haydn Fleury enters the final year of his contract as Winnipeg's projected seventh defenseman, while Salomonsson, still on his entry-level deal, will need to show he's ready for full-time NHL minutes to secure his next contract.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.