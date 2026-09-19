Top 3 Storylines For Winnipeg's AHL Moose This Season

It'll be a massive year for gauging each of these players, as former first round picks in Yager and Barlow, along with a former top-55 pick in Salomonsson, look to find out if they are finally ready to take the next step in their development journey, or if they're simply not as good as the Jets hoped when drafting or, in Yager's case, trading for them, and could start to look like busts.