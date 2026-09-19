Top 3 Storylines For Winnipeg's AHL Moose This Season

A new wave of elite prospects and a defensive overhaul challenge Manitoba to transform regular-season promise into a deep playoff run for the Jets’ primary affiliate.
After securing a playoff spot with a 35-29-5-3 record, the Manitoba Moose had a mixed postseason run, beating the Milwaukee Admirals in three games in a best-of-three series before falling to the Grand Rapids Griffins, who entered after a historic regular season.
The Moose were able to edge out a win but ultimately fell in four games in the best-of-five series. Now entering next season, they have several questions and storylines that will need answers and will be interesting to keep up with for fans of the Winnipeg Jets. Here are the three most intriguing storylines that will be running with the Manitoba Moose this season.
Decision Time for Winnipeg's Top Prospects
Training camp will be a very interesting test for many Moose players from this past season, with rising talents like Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow, Thomas Milic and Elias Salomonsson all on the verge of being NHL and AHL talents.
It'll be a massive year for gauging each of these players, as former first round picks in Yager and Barlow, along with a former top-55 pick in Salomonsson, look to find out if they are finally ready to take the next step in their development journey, or if they're simply not as good as the Jets hoped when drafting or, in Yager's case, trading for them, and could start to look like busts.
It's also hard to see what the plan is for Thomas Milic, as it's unclear whether the Jets will start the season with Connor Hellebuyck sitting out or whether they'll trade Hellebuyck without a goalie coming back in return. Milic could become Winnipeg's backup, but if neither scenario plays out, the question becomes whether they'll continue to keep the talented 23-year-old down in the minors or give him a better chance at NHL minutes elsewhere.
Wave of Prospects Look to Spark Offense
Manitoba will get a rush of fresh blood into their lineup with several recent Jets prospects expected to make the pro jump this upcoming season. This presents likely one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory for the Moose, as a group of several Jets draft picks will finally have the chance to show what they've got at the pro level.
The jump could reveal some players are real draft gems, while it could reveal others to be early looking busts. Time will tell, but the chances are it will make for interesting storylines if a prospect breaks out at the pro level.
Blue Line Overhaul Puts Manitoba's Defensive Identity to the Test
The Moose's defense was the strength of the team this past season, finishing with the ninth fewest goals against in the league with 216 on the season. With several names leaving town, like former first round pick Ville Heinola signing with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dylan Anhorn moving on to the Chicago Blackhawks, there's some excitement around the new blood coming in, but it will need to meet high expectations.
Coming in on the back end alone are recent Jets draft picks Alfons Freij and Garrett Brown, with an exciting name joining the list being Henry Thrun, the former standout defenseman on the reigning Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies, who will look to replicate his success in Manitoba. It'll make for a different looking group, and one that can hope to build off last season's success.
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