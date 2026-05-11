Updated Look At Winnipeg Jets Prospect Pipeline

From blue-chip goaltenders to high-octane forwards, discover which future stars are poised to transform the roster as we break down the most promising talents in the system.
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Winnipeg Jets - Feb. 27 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 8 - Jared Clinton
C+ | RANK: 19TH
THE JETS’ SUCCESS in Winnipeg has been built on a draft-and-development foundation. For instance, of the 25 players on the team’s 2018 Western Conference-finalist roster, a dozen came up through the organization. But while homegrown roster players still number in the double digits, consistent playoff appearances have masked the fact that Winnipeg is in a development drought. Only one Jets draft choice from the past eight years – Cole Perfetti, 10th overall in 2020 – has played a regular role in the NHL lineup. Entering 2026, no Jets pick since Perfetti has played more than 13 NHL games in Winnipeg.
5-YEAR TREND
1 SASCHA BOUMEDIENNE
D, 19, 6-2, 183
Boston University (HE)
30–2–8–10–12
2025 draft, 28th overall
OVERALL 54
Boumedienne thrived while playing major WJC minutes for Sweden. And he found pay dirt when it mattered, notching the gold medal-winning goal. His maturity is what catches the eye. He makes smart reads and gets pucks through to the net, and director of player development Jimmy Roy said Boumedienne’s puck retrievals are “elite already.” He’s just a minor contributor on the scoresheet at BU, but his performance for Sweden provided evidence there’s potential for more.
FW25 | new NHL | 2028-29
2 BRAYDEN YAGER
C, 21, 6-0, 170
Manitoba (AHL)
43–6–11–17–8
Trade (Pit), Aug. 22, 2024
OVERALL 57
A wicked shot makes Yager lethal in the offensive zone, and he also has the ability to wheel with the puck. Now, the challenge is learning to capitalize on fewer opportunities and do the dirty work that separates talented junior players from those who make the NHL. Essential to Yager’s development is learning to have patience with the puck, create separation and win battles. “He’s getting the puck to the middle and getting shots off quicker,” said Roy. “He’s learning the pro game.”
FW25 | No. 1 NHL | 2026-27
3 BRAD LAMBERT
C, 22, 6-2, 180
Manitoba (AHL)
29–6–7–13–18
2022 draft, 30th overall
OVERALL 93
A precipitous drop in Lambert’s AHL production last season didn’t worry the Jets, and he began the season pencilled in for middle-six NHL duty. Often, though, Lambert was the odd man out, and he wound up back in the AHL – and his output is again stagnating. There are attributes to love – skating, puckhandling and playmaking ability chief among them – but Lambert’s hurdle is discovering ways to become effective and impact games when he’s not finding his way onto the scoresheet.
FW25 | No. 2 NHL | 2026-27
4 ELIAS SALOMONSSON
D, 21, 6-2, 189
Manitoba (AHL)
29–1–9–10–10
2022 draft, 55th overall
Salomonsson can motor and change directions on a dime. But spending last season in the AHL paid dividends, as the Swedish product – neither big nor stout – learned to handle the physicality inherent to the smaller-ice North American game. He also exhibits the beauty of simplicity. “He keeps the game simple, keeps the puck going forward and doesn’t overcomplicate it,” Roy said. “He’s learning a bit on the speed of the game and strength of the players at the NHL level, but I see why people are excited about him.”
FW25 | No. 5 NHL | 2027-28
5 NIKITA CHIBRIKOV
LW, 23, 5-11, 193
Manitoba (AHL)
28–2–4–6–10
2021 draft, 50th overall
Chibrikov looked set to take a step forward as a bottom-six NHL buzz saw, but a stumble out of the gates will inevitably lead to concerns. It is important to keep in mind, however, that Chibrikov missed the majority of the back half of 2024-25 with an injury. The long rehabilitation and recovery process surely contributed to the slow start. He’s come into his own in the AHL as the season continued, and the Jets believe in his abilities – as evidenced by the fact they inked Chibrikov to a two-year extension.
FW25 | No. 3 NHL | 2026-27
6 COLBY BARLOW
RW, 21, 6-1, 194
Manitoba (AHL)
40–3–5–8–14
2023 draft, 18th overall
Pure shooter with a lethal release. Working hard to improve explosiveness.
7 ALFONS FREIJ
D, 20, 6-1, 198
Timra (SHL)
33–1–2–3–6
2024 draft, 37th overall
Smooth skater got stronger on his feet. Learning to move the puck quicker.
8 KEVIN HE
LW, 19, 6-0, 182
Flint (OHL)
48–33–30–63–18
2024 draft, 109th overall
Workmanlike attitude aids skill. Will benefit from high-stakes environment in Flint.
9 ZACH NEHRING
RW, 20, 6-5, 201
Western Michigan (NCHC)
28–5–12–17–8
2023 draft, 82nd overall
Understands how to optimize massive frame to win battles and create offense.
10 KIERON WALTON
LW, 19, 6-6, 227
Peterborough (OHL)
48–34–37–71–18
2024 draft, 187th overall
Power-forward size with playmaker’s toolbox. Got taste of AHL last season.
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