Updated Look At Winnipeg Jets Prospect Pipeline

Chibrikov looked set to take a step forward as a bottom-six NHL buzz saw, but a stumble out of the gates will inevitably lead to concerns. It is important to keep in mind, however, that Chibrikov missed the majority of the back half of 2024-25 with an injury. The long rehabilitation and recovery process surely contributed to the slow start. He’s come into his own in the AHL as the season continued, and the Jets believe in his abilities – as evidenced by the fact they inked Chibrikov to a two-year extension.