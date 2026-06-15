Walker Duehr Staying in Winnipeg After Jets Lock Up Depth Forward to Two-Year, Two-Way Deal

The hard-working forward secures his future in Winnipeg after a productive stint with the Manitoba Moose, providing the Jets with a reliable scoring threat and veteran organizational depth.
On Monday, the Winnipeg Jets locked up a key piece of their organizational depth, re-signing forward Walker Duehr to a two-year, two-way contract carrying a $875,000 cap hit.
The deal keeps the 28-year-old in the Jets system through the foreseeable future and rewards a player who has quietly carved out a reliable role as one of the more productive forwards on the Manitoba Moose roster.
Duehr did get a brief look at the NHL level this past season, suiting up for three games with the Jets without registering a point. The bulk of his year was spent where he has consistently proven his value, in the AHL, where he put together a solid campaign of 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points across 62 games with the Moose.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native has taken a well-travelled road to get to this point. After playing college hockey at Minnesota State Mankato, Duehr broke into professional hockey with the Calgary Flames organization, going on to appear in 84 NHL games across four seasons while recording 19 points.
He was a more consistent presence with the AHL Calgary Wranglers during that stretch before being dealt to the San Jose Sharks ahead of the 2024-25 season. With San Jose, he played eight games at the NHL level while spending the majority of his time with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda before eventually finding his way to Winnipeg.
His AHL resume now stands at 59 goals and 53 assists for 112 points over 205 contests, numbers that reflect a player who has found his level and thrived within it. Duehr profiles as a flexible, dependable depth forward who brings the kind of professionalism and versatility that AHL rosters are built around. While a regular NHL role may not be in the cards, he remains a legitimate call-up option should injuries create openings on the main club.
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