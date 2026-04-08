What Has Sparked The Jets Late Season Turnaround?

A dramatic defensive resurgence and stellar goaltending have propelled the Jets' improbable late-season climb.
The Winnipeg Jets have turned what once looked like a lost season into one of the NHL’s most compelling late playoff pushes.
Since that point, Winnipeg has picked up points in 18 of its last 24 games, posting a 13-6-5 record, good for the ninth-best mark in the league during that stretch. The surge has vaulted them back into the conversation and left fans wondering what changed and why this level of play did not show up earlier in the season.
Offensively, the Jets have been as cold as usual over that 24-game span, ranking near the bottom of the league, sitting 26th in goals scored. While the production has been inconsistent, it has been just enough to support the team’s true strength in their backend.
Winnipeg has quietly been one of the better defensive teams in the league during this stretch, allowing just 2.79 goals per game, the eighth-best mark in the NHL. Leading the charge has been star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has carried a heavy workload with 20 starts in those 24 games.
At the same time, Eric Comrie has delivered in limited action, posting a perfect 4-0-0 record along with an impressive 1.71 goals-against average. His contributions have helped stabilize the position and given Winnipeg a reliable tandem when needed.
Up front, the usual names continue to drive what offense the team has generated. Mark Scheifele has been red hot, piling up 33 points over the stretch, while Kyle Connor has added 28 points. Linemate Gabriel Vilardi has also chipped in with 18 points, providing steady secondary support.
While the offensive numbers have not dramatically improved, Winnipeg’s identity has remained clear. Strong defensive play and reliable goaltending continue to be the backbone of the team, just as they have been over the past two seasons.
If the Jets can maintain that structure and get timely scoring from their top players, they have shown they can find ways to win, even without an elite offensive output. And as the playoff race tightens, that formula may be exactly what they need to keep climbing the standings.
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